Fourth person charged over Kaimana Paul's death outside Upper Hutt bar

Te Hohi Rene holds a picture of her son KaimanaKopa Paul. A fourth person has been charged in relation to the 2019 death of 39-year-old Kaimana Kopa Paul outside an Upper Hutt bar. (File photo)

Police have charged a fourth person in relation to the death of a man in Upper Hutt in 2019.

Kaimana Paul​, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Upper Hutt’s Main St on the evening of September 4, 2019.

His death is believed to have been caused by compression asphyxia, when respiration is prevented by external pressure on the body.

Two men and a woman were charged with manslaughter in relation to the incident in October last year and are currently before the courts.

Kevin Stent/Dominion Post The scene where Kaimana Paul was believed to have been fatally injured on Upper Hutt's Main Street in September 2019. (File photo)

Police announced ia a statement that a fourth person, a 62-year-old man, had also been charged with manslaughter. The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Nick Pritchard​ said police had now “thoroughly investigated” the matter and further charges were not expected to be brought.

"We hope the conclusion of this investigation brings about some sense of closure to the family and friends of [Kaimana].”

He also thanked members of the community who had helped police over the past three years.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The mother of Kaimana Kopa Paul, Te Hohi Rene, with his driver's licence in her hands. She has kept it with her in her purse.(File photo)

The three others charged in relation to Paul’s death, Paul Barker Lloyd-Jones​​, 76, a bartender, Caleb John Kauika-Stevens​​, 30, a storeman, and a 24-year-old woman whose name remains suppressed, pleaded not guilty to causing his death.

The trial of these three was to have taken place at the High Court in Wellington this month but was recently adjourned for a year.