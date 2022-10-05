Gang prospect jailed for more than five years after $3m worth of meth found in car

Tamal Edward McMeekan, 41, was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday.

A prospect of the Tribesman motorcycle gang has been jailed for five years and five months after he was found in a car with between $2 million and $3m worth of methamphetamine.

Tamal Edward McMeekan, 41, was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday after he had earlier pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, and breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

His co-accused, Trent Michael Francis Ilton, had already been sentenced in May.

The pair came onto the police’s radar in October 2019 when Canterbury police started investigating suspected drug-dealing among members and associates of the local Tribesmen MC gang as part of Operation Soul.

READ MORE:

* Meth-dealing convictions 'a significant fall from grace' for businessman

* Gang prospect found with meth days after being acquitted on drug ring charge

* Head Hunters jailed for methamphetamine crimes following large-scale police op



Investigations showed suspects were regularly involved in the purchase of significant quantities of methamphetamine from Auckland-based suppliers. The methamphetamine would then be distributed to various South Island-based dealers.

Ilton was an associate of the gang, while McMeekan was a gang prospect.

On May 4, 2020, McMeekan arrived in a black Range Rover at a property in Evatt St, Bryndwr. Minutes later he left in a Holden Captiva with Ilton behind the steering wheel.

George Heard/Pool/Supplied Police found Tamal Edward McMeekan, 41, sitting in the passenger seat of a car with almost 3kg of meth in a cardboard box at his feet.

The pair arrived back at the property about an hour later and parked in the driveway while Ilton went inside. That’s when police moved in.

They found McMeekan sitting in the passenger seat of the car with a cardboard box at his feet, which contained three large vacuum-packed plastic bags. The bags contained a total of 2.9kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of between $2m and $3m.

Police also entered the property where they arrested Ilton. A total of $38,834 of cash was seized from the house and the Holden Captiva. Police also seized a bag of cannabis found in McMeekan’s shoulder bag, as well as sets of scales, rubber bands, boxes of ziplock bags and multiple used Prezzy cards found inside the property.

McMeekan refused to provide the PIN code for his cellphone to police.

McMeekan, who lived in Lower Hutt in Wellington, could not provide a reasonable excuse for being in Christchurch while alert level 3 was in place nationwide. He was subsequently also charged with breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to the summary of facts, investigators established that members of the Tribesmen gang were involved in transporting significant sums of money to enable the purchase of methamphetamine.

Ilton was involved in organising logistics such as travel bookings, cash and gear storage, and counting money prior to it being transported to Auckland. McMeekan was likely utilised by the gang due to his expertise in motorcycles, his ability and flexibility to travel domestically to facilitate the drug offending, and his loyalty to the gang.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tamal Edward McMeekan, 41, was sentenced in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday. (File photo)

The Crown said it did not believe McMeekan had any degree of control or influence in the criminal enterprise, nor would have received significant financial reward for his involvement.

When McMeekan was arrested for the most recent offending, he was on parole after being convicted to similar drug charges. He was recalled to prison and had been in custody ever since.

Justice Rob Osborne uplifted McMeekan’s sentence for his previous criminal offending, but gave him discount for his guilty pleas. The judge also gave him discount for deprivation and disadvantages McMeekan suffered during his childhood.

He did not impose a minimum non-parole period.