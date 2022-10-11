Man who neglected father named as he's jailed for six years

David Lee appears for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

A man who neglected his father with advanced dementia by locking him in a dark room overnight and forcing him to wear a wetsuit can now be named as he’s jailed for six years.

David Lee, and another person who has interim name suppression, were found guilty in June of two charges of neglecting Lee’s father, Norman Lee.

The neglect happened between mid-2019 and mid-2020.

David Lee was also found guilty of assaulting his father, and 32 charges of theft. He took about $275,000 from his father’s bank account and forged a document purporting to be for repairs to his father’s home.

READ MORE:

* ‘Cuts, bruises, quietness’: Elder abuse on the rise in Aotearoa

* Difficulty for elderly to navigate support services a key factor in neglect

* 'Ruthless' online scams spark concern for lonely, isolated older people

* Old age is no golden twilight when Covid and scammers are lurking



On Tuesday, Judge Mark Callaghan jailed Lee for six years. The other defendant was sentenced to two years and seven months’ imprisonment.

In her victim impact statement, Lee’s adopted sister, Christine Manahi, described him as a “despicable human being”.

“What you did to our father was unforgivable ... you’re nothing to me,” she told him.

Lee looked away as Manahi gave her victim impact statement. Manahi said the pair never had a close relationship.

She said she was speaking on Tuesday for her parents as they were “the silent victims” who endured the “abhorrent behaviour” Lee inflicted on them.

SUPPLIED Norman Lee was locked in his bedroom for up to 15 hours at a time.

Manahi said Lee controlled their parents and treated them like “prisoners” in their own home.

Ever since the search warrant, when she and police found Norman Lee in his room, she had struggled to sleep at night, continually thinking about what her father endured at David Lee’s hands.

“No-one should ever be treated how he treated our dad,” she said.

“How could any decent human being do this to anyone, let alone their father?”

Police prosecutor Penny Brown said the harm to the family was one of the aggravating features of the offending along with Norman Lee’s vulnerability.

Police said the treatment was “cruel and callous”. Norman Lee was deprived of basic human rights and dignity.

David Lee kept his father at home, instead of a rest home as his sister wished, so he could keep helping himself to money that was not his, Brown said.

RNZ/Newsroom Experts say we will need to build footpaths differently, increase the time traffic lights allow for pedestrians to cross, make bus travel more comfortable and provide better protection against elder abuse. (First published October 2019)

Police did not accept evidence of “genuine remorse”, she said.

Lee’s lawyer, Clayton Williams, said the community was not at risk of any further offending from Lee.

Lee had agreed to make full reparation of $134,000. He had found prison difficult and was assaulted early on in custody.

Williams said Lee was willing to engage in rehabilitation and had shown “some acceptance of responsibility”.

The other person’s lawyer, Kerryn Beaton, KC, said they accepted the guilty verdict. Beaton said the end sentence should be less than two years, and therefore home detention and proposed community work sentence should be imposed.

Judge Callaghan said a pre-sentence report found Lee did not accept the guilty verdict. He maintained the video evidence was edited to show the “bad bits”.

A cultural report found Lee’s feelings of remorse were “quite complex”. There was some acceptance of responsibility. It was noted Lee had depression and ill-mental health that while not diagnosed could have been a factor in his offending.

Judge Callaghan said Lee’s sole motivation for keeping his father in the house was so he could access the money.

Lee “played on the desire” of an ageing couple living in their own home, he said.

He said the conditions Norman Lee lived in were “inhumane”, and wearing the wetsuit was a “form of torture”.

In 2007, David Lee was fined $1500 after admitting two charges of accessing a computer system – the police network – without authority, and one charge of forgery.

Lee, then 36, and listed as a radio technician, had a radio tuned to the police channel and used it to make a request for information, using police call signs, about a vehicle when he was out driving.

When police searched Lee they found two police business cards – one carrying a photograph of Lee and displayed prominently in a clear plastic folder – in his wallet. The cards, which described Lee as a detective constable with the Criminal Investigation Bureau, had been made from a genuine business card he had obtained.

‘Filthy animal’

During the trial the court heard allegations Norman Lee was locked in a dark room for up to 15 hours at a time, with no way to go to the toilet other than by using a plastic bag or a plastic urinal, or to go in his bed or on the floor.

He was put in a nappy and a wetsuit overnight, which had the zip cord removed to prevent him from taking it off.

The trial was shown hours of security camera footage from inside his room.

In a video from September 2019, the man could be seen knocking loudly on his door asking for help while trying to clean himself up after defecating.

Eventually his son entered the room, soiled sheets visible on the bed. He yelled at his father to take his top off.

“Why do this? This is behaviour that's going to put you in a mental hospital, this is where this is going, I'm not going to put up with this any more. None of us are, we're sick of it.”

In the next clip Lee yelled at him to take his top off, saying: “By god, I’m going to smack you one in the head if you don’t listen to me.”

He then assaulted him, while removing his top.

“Filthy animal. Got your f...ing shit on me now.”

Delivering his verdict, Judge Callaghan said there were inconsistencies in the son’s evidence about the conditions in his father’s bedroom, as well as other allegations.

“[He] continually denied many of the allegations put forward by the prosecution that were clearly true, based on the real evidence and witness testimony that was before the court.”