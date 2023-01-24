Bankrupt builder who admitted over $300,000 in tax fraud avoids jail by 'small margin'

Christopher David Win, 40, at an earlier appearance in the Christchurch District Court.

A Christchurch builder’s evasion of more than $300,000 in tax was akin to the theft of New Zealand taxpayers, a judge says.

Christopher David Win was sentenced to 12 months home detention at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, for using his company account to buy Uber Eats and spend money overseas.

He avoided jail by a “small margin”, Judge Tony Couch told him.

The 40-year-old from Woolston pleaded guilty to four representative charges relating to PAYE, GST and income tax in August last year.

The offending happened in Christchurch between August 2017 and August 2020.

READ MORE:

* Director of Christchurch bars, breweries, admits $400k tax offending

* Bankrupted builder pleads guilty to charges involving $300K in unpaid tax deductions

* Former accountant pleads guilty to defrauding 245 clients out of $1 million



Win was a sole trader who had been trading under the name Win Building since July 2015.

Between November 2017 to September 2019, Win employed eight workers and deducted PAYE from their wages and filed PAYE returns accounting for the deductions from employees’ wages. But for each month within that period, except between May 2018 and July 2018, he did not pay the deducted amounts by the due date.

“Money taken from your employees wages was held by you with trust. You breached their trust in you,” Judge Couch said.

STUFF Judge Tony Couch says Win’s tax evasion was “akin to the theft of New Zealand taxpayers.” (File photo).

The amount of PAYE deductions not paid totalled $176,000.

Analysis of the Win Building bank account showed funds were available to pay the PAYE by the relevant due date, or at least make a part payment, on 19 occasions. The funds were instead used for other purposes such as personal expenditure. This was particularly egregious, the judge said.

Win also failed to pay about $130,000 in GST and $18,000 in income tax. The total money owed was $328,000.

Media attention and the social stigma Win received were natural consequences of his crimes, the judge said.

According to the summary of facts, Win had a tax agent acting for him from February 2016 to March 2019. The agent told authorities they met with Win and reminded him of his PAYE obligations and the consequences of failing to meet them.

Inland Revenue (IRD) contacted Win “multiple times” by letter and phone regarding his outstanding GST and PAYE debt, and his income tax returns.

An analysis of his bank accounts found he used them for “significant personal expenditure”.

“Examples of the expenditure include Uber and Uber Eats, debt recovery services, cash withdrawals, drawings and overseas transactions in the USA, Mexico and Australia totalling $224,942.”

A defence suggestion that Win’s travel overseas while he owed the IRD money was for anything other than personal enjoyment was refuted by the judge.

The offending was deliberate and repeated, Judge Couch said.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The Government chases welfare and tax debt. How do the numbers compare? (First published February 2017)

“It is not the IRD who is the victim here. The victims are the citizens of New Zealand. This is akin to theft of the taxpayers of this country.

”By a small margin I conclude it would be appropriate to sentence you to home detention.”

On 25 occasions, Win would have had funds available to pay his PAYE and GST debts for the periods in question.

Win was adjudicated bankrupt on August 20, 2020.

Win paid a sum of $12,500 to IRD from the sale of his car as part of reparation, and agreed to pay a remaining $23,000 in the near future, the court heard.

He had also been making steady payments towards the money he owed through his own income since his bankruptcy, his lawyer said. However, this totalled only a modest amount, the judge said.

Paul Saunders for IRD said Win had been a model bankrupt client and the official assignee to his case had been impressed with his attitude. He displayed genuine remorse, Saunders said.

Win would be subject to both standard and special conditions while on home detention.