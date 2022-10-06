Teenager charged with dangerous driving six months after Far North fatal crash

Police have now laid charges for the April 9 Far North crash which killed Cogan Parslow, 17. (File photo)

A young Far North man is facing dangerous driving charges, six months after a crash that killed one person and injured three others.

Cogan Tuporo Taniwha Parslow​, 17, died in a crash on April 9 in Paparore, north of Kaitāia.

The late-night crash happened on Paparore Rd – a narrow, unsealed road.

An 18-year-old Paparore man has now been charged with dangerous driving causing Parslow’s death, dangerous driving causing injury and breaching the zero alcohol limit for drivers under 20, with a breath alcohol of 150mcg or less.

READ MORE:

* Two people dead after two separate crashes in Far North, Northland

* Motorists be warned: A summer of orange traffic cones is approaching

* Northland man sentenced to prison after causing fatal crash in petrol drive-off



The teenager first appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on September 30.

He will reappear on October 21.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail.

Ministry of Transport The Government is working on a road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published in December 2019)

In answer to Stuff’s questions about why it took so long for charges to be laid, a police spokesperson said serious crash investigations could sometimes take time to conclude.

So far this year, there have been 24 road deaths in Northland.

Nationwide, there have been 277.