Man convicted of fatally stabbing teen says he did it because he 'wanted to hurt someone'

Christopher Patterson has again before the New Zealand Parole Board.

A convicted killer now offers a new explanation at why he murdered a South Otago teen: ‘’He wanted to hurt someone.”

Christopher Wayne Patterson, 51, was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years after pleading guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Michael Hutchings.

The body of the Kaitangata teen was found dumped in the Clutha River, wrapped in plastic and weighed down by steel bars in January 2008.

He died of blood loss from a stab wound to his stomach, and also had a 7 centimetre stab wound in his neck.

At his last appearance before the New Zealand Parole Board, Patterson claimed a gang member had threatened to kill either him or Hutchings over retribution for hurting his son in a car crash.

Patterson, after his initial ‘’incoherent account of his offending’’, now offered a new explanation when he appeared before the board via audiovisual link on August 30.

Supplied Michael Hutchings was killed in January 2008, and dumped in the Clutha River.

The decision noted Patterson had since undergone treatment, and had new understanding over why he killed Hutchings.

‘’He told us that he had been very angry following serious allegations made some months earlier by a babysitter. The day of his offending he had been angry. He wanted to hurt someone.’’

Patterson, fuelled on a mixture of Ritalin, alcohol, and cannabis, told the board of “old insanities returning”.

His then-partner allegedly put forward Hutchings as a target for his anger.

Patterson acknowledged to the board there was no rational explanation for his offending.

He reiterated to the board that his action in transferring his anger to Hutchings reflected his beliefs at the time, and that offered no justification for his anger.

The board heard he had been on a reintegration pathway for the past nine months, and had been working outside the wire for a period.

John Hawkins/Stuff Police searching the Kaitangata cottage where murdered teen Michael Hutchings lived

He had also been approved for release to work.

The board was concerned that risk remained, particularly around his thinking and actions concerning substance abuse. It was that abuse which contributed to his paranoid thinking when he killed Hutchings and would need to be addressed before he was released from prison.

‘’We fall well short of being satisfied that he has fully confronted that risk issue in his treatment to date.’’

The board acknowledged the Hutchings’ family who remained opposed to Patterson’s release on parole.

Patterson expressed how sorry he was for his decisions and actions that resulted in Hutchings’ death.

He had profoundly changed his thinking and his understanding of the effect emotions played on his actions, he said.

Living offence-free for the rest of his life was one way to make amends.

Parole was declined, and he was scheduled to appear again in 12 months.