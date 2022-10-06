Christchurch lawyer sentenced for tax offending, pays $210,637 to IRD

Lawyer Christopher Persson handed in his practising certificate before being sentenced on tax charges. (File photo)

A Christchurch criminal defence lawyer failed to file income tax and GST returns for 11 years.

Christopher Persson, 68, handed in his lawyer’s practising certificate before his appearance in the Wellington District Court on Thursday, so can no longer work as a lawyer.

He pleaded guilty to 33 charges of failing to file GST and income tax returns since 2010 with intent to evade assessment or payment of tax.

Persson still hadn’t filed the returns and the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) thought he had evaded paying at least $224,850.

IRD’s lawyer, Andrew Instone, said Persson had now paid $210,637.

Persson’s lawyer, Stephen Irons, said Persson would pay the remaining $14,000 if he was convinced it was owed. He still intended to file the returns.

Judge Bruce Davidson sentenced Persson to five months of home detention.

Persson had convictions from 2006 for failing to file income and GST returns. From 2011 he received persistent warnings from the Commissioner of Inland Revenue.

IRD told the court in writing that Persson was sent more than 70 warnings and notices about failing to file the returns. He said he would file them but made various excuses for not doing it.

He had about $375,000 in his personal bank accounts when he was charged.

“Despite not paying GST or income tax for more than a decade, and with no apparent drop in his income, the defendant saw fit to claim the wage subsidy as part of the Government’s response to Covid-19,” IRD said in its summary for the court.

The judge said Persson’s income had been largely from legal aid and private clients. Persson said he was too busy to deal with the returns but he should have hired an accountant, the judge said.

123rf Despite dozens of warnings, and now prosecution, Christopher Persson still hasn’t filed his tax returns. (File photo)

The judge said he accepted Persson was dedicated and hardworking, working long hours under stressful circumstances and like many lawyers did a lot of work for free.

But the amount of tax involved was considerable and the offences were premeditated in that Persson must have realised the returns should be done, he said.

Persson planned to retire and do voluntary work, his lawyer said.