Armed police at Dunedin property after man taken away in ambulance

Police at the scene of a South Rd address in Dunedin.

A man was taken away by ambulance from a Dunedin address on Friday morning, but the nature of his injuries is still unclear.

Police arrived at the address on South Rd, followed by an ambulance around 8.45am.

Four police officers were armed with rifles outside the address while occupants exited the house and waited on the street.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Armed police arrive at a Dunedin address on Friday morning.

Two ambulances were on the scene.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.