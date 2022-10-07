Cellphone found in case of missing woman Breanna Muriwai

Breanna Muriwai has been missing for more than five weeks.

The cellphone of missing woman Breanna Muriwai, who has not been seen for five weeks, has been found on ​Te Horo Beach on the Kāpiti Coast.

In a statement, police said they had been conducting “several different searches” of the Te Horo area including visiting residents of the beach settlement.

Muriwai, 22, was last seen in the early hours of August 28 on the same beach where her phone was found.

“This phone is currently being examined by the High-Tech Crime Group to see if it can provide any answers about the circumstances of Breanna’s disappearance,” police said.

Breanna’s mother said “the last five weeks have been hell” and “The toll this has taken on myself and my family has been soul crushing.

“My children (Breanna’s siblings) have already been through a massive loss of losing their father and this has reopened their trauma wounds,” she said.

supplied/NZ POLICE Police say the 22 year-olds disappearance was ‘completely out of character’. (File photo)

“Breanna would never go this long without being in touch with her family, especially her Nan or mum. No matter the time or where she was, if she ever got herself stuck somewhere, she would always reach out.”

She said Breanna was “an outgoing, fun, loving, incredibly funny and humorous young lady”.

“She is always making us laugh with her creative and funny tik toks. Breanna loved making her tik toks- it was her way of sharing and expressing her personality, comedic side, and her love of dancing,” she said.

”This is totally out of character for Breanna, she would never go without contacting her Nan or mum for this long period of time, never. Her phone was her lifeline and was always attached to her. She was also doing so well in her 1st year of her nursing course and was thriving so well; she wouldn't throw all of that away,” she said.

JOEL MAXWELL/FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Te Horo Beach, where Breanna Muriwai was last seen. (File photo)

”Every day Breanna is missing feels like an eternity”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said police were “keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Breanna” and were keen to hear from anyone with information.

“We know there are people in our community who will have information which will be important to our investigation.

“We are particularly interested to hear from people who were walking along the coastline, between Te Horo and Peka Peka, and asking them to be vigilant for property that may belong to Breanna,” Thompson said.

Thompson said Muriwai’s family were desperate for answers as to where she was and what had happened.

“It is completely out of character for her not to be in touch with family and friends,"

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote file number 220829/5320.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz