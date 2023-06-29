Ferdinand the bull shot with arrows, two men involved discharged without conviction

Ferdinand the Bull was shot with arrows on August 17, 2021, in a paddock off Moonshine Rd, near Porirua.

Ferdinand the bull was a stately animal admired by locals in a peaceful valley north of Wellington, until he was shot with arrows and had to be destroyed.

Ferdinand was found at the back of a roadside paddock, arrows embedded in his stomach and neck and a deep wound on his right shoulder.

The next day it was discovered a companion steer had a deep wound on its rump.

In the Porirua District Court on Thursday the two young men involved were discharged without conviction and their names suppressed.

The owner of the animals, Heather Phillips, was livid. Speaking after the sentencing hearing she said all the time and trauma of the case for her and her partner had been wasted.

“Where is the justice? They got nothing. I wanted the justice system to work. I lived through terror and there is no redress.

“There is no recognition they did something wrong,” she said.

Supplied Ferdinand had to be put down after being shot with arrows.

“I am angry, all this for nothing. I came for support and recognition and it was a kick in the face.”

Both defendants, aged 20 and 18 when the animals were injured, eventually pleaded guilty.

At first they had blamed each other but their cases separated and police accepted one had a lesser role and reduced his charges. The man’s lawyer, Phil Mitchell, said in court that police accepted they had no evidence the defendant shot the animals, or even left his car. The car, bolt cutters used to open the fence, and the crossbow had been his.

In court Judge Bruce Davidson said he was not happy about the way the cases played out and he was concerned the younger man had been unfairly “fitted up” as a result.

The younger man pleaded guilty to two charges of ill-treating the animals, unlawfully being on property, three charges of driving while suspended and one of failing to stop.

Supplied A farm fence on Moonshine Rd, Porirua, was cut through before a bull and a steer were shot with arrows in August 2021.

The other man pleaded guilty to a single charge of being a party to ill-treating the animals, cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis seeds.

As well as being discharged without conviction each has to pay $3500 reparation.

Phillips said the money now meant nothing. The injured steer was left lame and had to be moved to a farm on the flat.

She said she and her partner, Donald Love, were extremely upset and could not understand why the bull was shot with ineffective arrows and left suffering overnight.

Supplied A police car near the scene where a bull and a steer were shot with arrows on a farm at Moonshine Rd, Porirua, in August, 2021.

The bull was part of their life and his stately presence was admired in the valley where they live, she said.

Phillips said she wept at Ferdinand’s pitiful state. Phillips said seeing the cut fence and the harm to the animals triggered traumatic memories of poaching in the 1960s and 70s when she was young and helped her father on the farm.

After the animals were wounded Phillips said she had could not cope and sought help from a Rural Support Trust. She struggled to make day-to-day farming decisions.

She wanted the defendants held accountable for cruelty to the animals, damaging her mental health, for entering their property and the affront to the community’s sense of security.

Ferdinand was a young breeding bull.

It was only with the help of neighbours in the valley piecing together events and security camera footage that information was able to be given to police that led to the two men being identified.

They each had started small businesses. The judge accepted neither was likely to reoffend.

Ill-treating the animals was repugnant to society and convictions and publication of their names would badly affect their futures, he said.