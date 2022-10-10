Minutes passed before custody officers realised Alo Ngata wasn't breathing

An in quest is being held into the death of Alo Ngata, described as the "most humbled guy".

Alo Ngata was left in a police cell with a spit hood on, minutes later custody officers noticed he’d not moved, an inquest heard.

The inquest into his death opened on Monday with Alofa Ngata, Ngata’s mother, opening with karakia saying it had been a “long four years” to get to this day.

The IPCA report into Ngata’s death found a string of failures by officers, including leaving a spit hood on Ngata while he was alone in a cell.

The father-to-be was found unresponsive on the floor of the cell and died in Auckland City Hospital three days later after life support was switched off.

Coroner Matthew Bates acknowledged the Ngata family, hoping the inquest would provide some closure and answers around his death.

The Coroner said he would look at what might have changed since then and what needed to change to prevent another death like Ngata’s.

“We don't want this to happen again,” Coroner Bates said.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody on July 1, 2018, after he he attacked a stranger on a street in Freemans Bay, police said.

The day before, police had been called to reports of an argument, and Ngata reportedly told an officer he was seeing ghosts and spirits.

The officer thought Ngata’s behaviour was bizarre, and considered a mental health assessment might be appropriate.

The following day, after Ngata and his partner had an argument, came the attack on the stranger. Ngata was tasered by officers as he reportedly struggled.

Eventually, they managed to cuff his hands behind his back and restrain his legs with plastic ties.

A spit hood was also put over his head by Constable D, the most junior officer at the scene.

Constable D told the inquest Ngata was agitated, aggressive, spitting and the officer noticed blood before applying the spit hood.

Under cross-examination by Marie Dyhrberg, KC, who is acting for the Ngata family, Constable D said they didn’t consider the fact Ngata had been pepper-sprayed or tasered before applying the spit hood.

Sergeant Hamblett told the inquest he was concerned about positional asphyxiation and instructed the transporting officers to ensure Ngata was constantly monitored and kept on his side during the drive to the Auckland Custody Unit.

He was carried into a cell, where officers removed his restraints but left the spit hood on.

A police custody officer told the inquest he’d never seen a spit hood before Ngata’s arrival.

“I was going to take it off and my sergeant said he could take it off himself,” the officer said.

This was of some concern as Ngata had been pepper sprayed, tasered and was wearing a spit hood.

Another custody officer later noticed the spit hood was higher than usual. He also went to remove it, but was advised against it.

Both custody officers said Ngata was still breathing when they left the cell.

Some minutes later, a colleague noticed Ngata was still lying on the floor with his hands behind his back, despite no longer being handcuffed.

Custody officers re-entered the cell, noticing Ngata had urinated and he wasn't breathing.

The officers began taking turns with CPR before a fire crew and ambulance arrived and he was taken to hospital.

Ngata was declared brain-dead and kept on life support until 3.30am on July 4, so his parents could travel to be by his side.

A post-mortem examination concluded Ngata died from a lack of oxygen to his brain, which caused his brain cells to die, due to him having an abnormal heart beat.

The position he was lying in caused Ngata to suffocate. The spit hood may also have contributed to his asphyxiation.

Ngata’s heart was enlarged and he had methamphetamine in his system. Both these factors likely played a role in his death, it said.

The IPCA found the force used by police in arresting Ngata, and the initial use of the spit hood, were appropriate.

However, the need for continued use of the spit hood should have been reassessed.

The inquest continues on Tuesday.