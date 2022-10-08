Woman abused by kickboxer Hayden Todd remembers 'fighting for my life'

A woman subjected to sustained abuse by kickboxer Hayden Todd has been left with a raft of ongoing health issues. (File photo)

After a final, 90-minute beating that came close to killing his victim, kickboxer Hayden Todd showered, put on his signature gold jewellery and waited for his ride to the airport for a flight to Queenstown.

The woman he abused says watching Todd calmly prepare to leave for training for the King in the Ring tournament while she sat bleeding was a pivotal moment in her decision to go to police. Minutes before, Todd had suffocated her, covering her mouth with a scrunched-up t-shirt as he told her she would never see her child again.

“I can vividly remember fighting for my life,” the woman said.

“He ... put his clothes on, did his hair, put on all his gold and acted like nothing had happened. That was not being 'out of control'. That was the most traumatising moment.”

A friend of Todd's drove the woman to her parents' house that day, where her father called the police.

Neither the woman, nor her connection to Todd, can be named due to suppression orders made by Judge Stephen Bonnar in the Auckland District Court on September 23, as he sentenced Todd to three years in prison.

But the woman is determined to tell her story of sustained abuse at Todd's hands, in the hope that others might benefit from what she's learned about the police and court process. And she is determined to help other victims, setting up workshops with a trauma therapist and designing self-defence courses to teach women and girls about autonomy and boundary-setting.

The abuse began about a year after meeting Todd, she says. In the beginning, he would push her and slap her with an open hand. Over time the abuse escalated to beatings, sexual abuse and strangulation. Todd was eventually charged with counts of sexual violation, assault, strangulation, suffocation and injuring with intent.

“If the world didn't revolve around him, there would be some kind of punishment involved,” the woman says.

After the violence, Todd would often sob and tell the woman about his terrible childhood, pleading for forgiveness, she says. His emotional state – which she now understands as manipulation – made it difficult for her to break free of Todd's influence.

The woman has been left with a raft of health issues from the abuse; a neck injury needs regular osteopathy and may never be fully resolved; she gets regular migraines.

“The concussion is the worst, it's really slowed my processing down,” the woman told Stuff.

“There were months when I couldn't read bedtime stories to my son, I couldn't write, couldn't keep a thought in my head, couldn't even fill out forms.

Michael Beaumont/Stuff Kickboxer Hayden Todd, pictured in 2010.

“It's gotten better, but I don't think I'll ever recover fully. I used to be a fast learner, used to be able to take in information really quickly. But now I need to sleep, to be able to form the synapses [to do that].”

The reporting and court process has been a further set-back, she says. After spending days in March 2022 writing a nine-page victim impact statement, the woman spiralled into depression and tried to take her own life.

“I didn't leave my house for over a month at one point,” she says of the ordeal.

“To properly write a victim impact statement you really have to feel it all again. Any energy I had I would save up, so I could be okay in front of my son.”

In the impact statement, the woman said she still carries guilt over “my inability to be able to hold boundaries to keep myself safe.

“The power someone can have to manipulate me and use my compassion and empathy against me for their own agenda has been a debilitating reality.

“After more than three years I still cannot see how I could have gotten out of it without it ending the way it did. I was ground down over time. I became too exhausted to see the exit. That exhaustion and the level of responsibility of being the protector I had been made to feel, compounded into what seemed like a problem with no solution.”

On the day she went to police, the woman says she gave a statement and a rape examination was made. But police did not gather evidence from the house where the assault took place, she says, and did not interview Todd or key witnesses for months afterwards.

In a statement, police said their priority was to make sure victims are medically examined and supported with counselling.

“If a victim makes the decision to proceed with a complaint this will initiate the specialist interview process. Police have to carefully prioritise complaints we are dealing with at any one time based on these factors.

“In this case ... the victim, after a period of time, decided to proceed with a complaint and the formal interview was then completed, nearly four months later.”

The spokesperson said they had to “balance” the investigation to ensure it had progressed to the stage where they could approach the alleged offender. He said interviewing witnesses may have alerted Todd to the complaint.

The woman says she sees that part of the investigation as a “systemic flaw” which made her feel unsupported and contributed to her post-traumatic stress disorder. She also was not granted a protection order until after sentencing – something she thinks should have been “almost automatically granted with these types of charges”.

But she does not regret reporting him.

"People should be aware about what they're going to face when they go ahead with pressing charges – but I also don't want to deter anyone, because there are such low rates of reporting and that allows perpetrators out there to reoffend."

She denies Todd's violence had anything to do with Muay Thai kickboxing, saying she knows “a lot of really amazing men” in the sport - although she worries about vulnerable people going into the sport without proper mentoring. She also says the promoters of the King in The Ring shows pulled Todd from their line-up after becoming aware of the charges, a move confirmed by King In The Ring promoter Arna Suttie.

The woman is comfortable with the three-year prison sentence handed down by Judge Bonnar, she says, because it will help keep others safe.

“A lot of people were [saying] ‘that's not enough time’, and it probably isn't for what he did. But I think it's long enough for him to properly reflect on his actions and hopefully do the many different courses they have available.

“It would make me sad for his kids not to have their dad around. I know that they love their dad and I don't know what it must be like for them, to be going to sleep at night worrying about their dad in jail.”

