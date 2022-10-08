Taranaki man who violently terrorised partner jailed

A man who repeatedly abused his partner over the course of their five-month relationship has been jailed for three years. (FIle Photo)

A victim of domestic abuse has told a court she felt safer in hospital than in her own home, after being repeatedly abused by her partner.

The New Plymouth woman was subjected to serious violence at the hands of her now ex, Mark Vincent Shramka, which resulted in her needing surgery, and landed him with a jail sentence.

The police summary of the case show it was a relationship plagued with violence from the start of the couple’s five-month union.

After meeting in September 2021, 34-year-old Shramka moved in with the victim within two weeks, and was violent soon after.

Enraged at seeing a male friend of the victim’s at her home, Shramka broke a window to get into the house and searched every room for the woman, who tried to hide in a closet.

When he found her, he punched her in the face.

When he found her, he punched her in the face.

Over the Christmas break, the victim and Shramka were in a car on Omata Rd.

The summary of facts said a resident saw another woman trying to stop Shramka from repeatedly hitting the victim. The pair managed to get the victim out of the car, before Shramka drove off.

In early January, the couple were at home together, when the defendant asked the woman where she got a ring she was wearing.

When she told him it was from a recently deceased friend, Shramka got angry.

He forcefully removed the ring of the victim’s hand, leaving it swollen and sore.

It was later found to be a broken finger, for which the woman needed surgery and a steel plate to fix.

It was later found to be a broken finger, for which the woman needed surgery and a steel plate to fix.

The final act of abuse took place at the end of January, after the couple attended a party. The victim asked people present to keep a drunk Shramka with them, so she could leave first.

However, as she walked off, she turned to see the defendant chasing her.

The victim sought refuge in a nearby house, but Shramka caught up with her in the driveway and dragged her by the hair to the ground.

Seated on top of the woman, he punched her about four times in the head with a closed fist. He then put one fist in her mouth and the other around her throat and squeezed for about 10 seconds, leaving the woman gasping for air.

Shramka only let go when members of the public intervened.

The woman suffered extensive bruising and swelling to her face and lips, which affected her speech, along with cuts inside her mouth.

The woman suffered extensive bruising and swelling to her face and lips, which affected her speech, along with cuts inside her mouth.

On Friday, Shramka appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, where he had previously pleaded guilty to seven charges, including assault with intent to injure.

Judge Murray Hunt said the relationship had been characterised by serious violence and meth use by Shramka, who had limited insight, or remorse, about his behaviour.

The judge said the woman did not want Shramka to go to prison, but to get help for his anger and the way he treated women.

However, Judge Hunt said this type of offending had to be “denounced in the clearest terms” and he jailed Shramka for three years.