Suspect in attempted Christchurch kidnapping approached second woman, police believe

Police have released this new CCTV image of a man believed to be behind two attempted kidnappings in Fendalton.

Police believe a man who tried to snatch a woman from a Christchurch street in an early-morning attempted kidnapping approached a second woman just half an hour later.

A woman out jogging was left shaken after a man tried to drag her away on Kotare St in Fendalton, at about 6.20am on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said they now believe the same man approached another woman on Fendalton Rd at 6.55am, near the Clyde Rd intersection.

The man was observed lying down at the corner of Clyde and Creyke roads, which may have been captured by the dashcams of passing motorists, he said.

He was last seen heading north on Glandovey Rd at around 7am.

Police are reiterating their appeal for help from the public to identify him.

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium-build, approximately 176cm to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33-years-old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest over a dark t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and dark-coloured track pants with white strips along the sides.

Supplied Police want to identify this man after an attempted kidnapping in Christchurch.

His left trouser leg was rolled up to the knee.

“Police acknowledge the concern this will be causing in the community and would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to identify and locate the man responsible.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area.”

Wells said they would like to thank the public for the information they had received so far.

Police have released another image captured on CCTV they hope will help identify the man.

They ask anyone in the areas surrounding Glandovey Rd who saw the man or noticed anything out of the ordinary to contact police.

“We are also asking residents who have CCTV covering the footpath and road to please review footage, captured between 6am and 8am on Monday, October 3, and to get in touch with police if they notice anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information which could assist is urged to contact Police on 105, referencing file number 221003/5623, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.