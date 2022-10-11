Community detention for gun-wielding boatie after police standoff

Ralph Lawrence Martin, 67, was arrested in on December 8, 2021, following an eight-hour standoff with police.

A man has been given community detention following an over eight-hour standoff with police in the Marlborough Sounds last year.

Holidaymakers in Momorangi Bay described their panic that day as police swarmed the bay, eventually arresting the man, who had pointed an air rifle at officers.

At his sentencing at Blenheim District Court on Monday, Judge Garry Barkle said the incident had contributed to one of the officers involved leaving the police after around 12 years of service.

Referring to the police summary, Judge Barkle said Ralph Lawrence Martin, 67, cut through some mooring ropes at Momorangi Bay on December 5 and 6, 2021. The barge that had been moored there drifted ashore, and Martin used the ropes to moor his own boat against the jetty.

He was approached by a maritime officer working for the Marlborough harbour master and an unpleasant exchange took place, with Martin described as becoming aggressive and uncooperative.

Consequently, police assistance was obtained, and two constables travelled to Momorangi Bay on December 8, where a stand-off took place between police and Martin that lasted over eight hours.

He used threatening language towards police, before picking up an air rifle, which had been in the cabin of his boat.

Police had been unaware at the time of what the item was, other than it was some form of firearm, and the two officers who arrived initially at the scene were “very concerned about what could have happened – with certainly no knowledge that you had no intent to use the airgun,” the judge said to Martin.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Martin picked up an air rifle which had been in the cabin of his boat, after threatening police officers.

The 67-year-old was arrested at about 10pm that evening after police had cordoned off the bay, and he appeared in Blenheim District Court on December 9 on charges of using a firearm to resist arrest, threatening behaviour and theft. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Martin then entered guilty pleas to the charges on April 26, 2022, after a judge advised him earlier that month that a reduced sentence would be available.

On Monday, Judge Barkle referred to the victim impact statements from the two officers who initially arrived at Momorangi Bay, saying one of the officers had since left the police.

“While the incident involving yourself wasn't the sole cause, it certainly was a contribution as to why he decided after 12 years or so as a police officer, that he’d had enough of dangerous and unpredictable situations arising,” Judge Barkle said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/Stuff Police in nearby Ngākuta Bay had asked motorists not to enter Momorangi Bay as they responded to the incident.

“Not only was he shaken on the day, but it took some time for him to fully recover.”

The second officer had “feared for his life” when Martin pointed the air rifle at him and the other officer, as “there was no way that he was able to differentiate between a real firearm and an air rifle in terms of what he could see,” the judge said.

A report provided by a forensic psychiatrist was also referred to by Judge Barkle, which said that Martin had a bipolar affective disorder and his psychosocial functioning was significantly impaired, complicated by dependence on alcohol use and other substances in the past.

“He concludes by saying that there is evidence of contribution to your behaviour at the time of your offending from your mental illness,” the judge said.

On the charge of using a firearm to resist arrest, Martin was then sentenced to five months community detention with a daily curfew of 7pm to 7am, and fifteen months intensive supervision.

He was sentenced two months community detention on the theft charge, and given a further two months for the charge of threatening behaviour, which were to be served concurrently.

Martin would also have to pay $100 in reparation for the stolen rope, and the judge made an order the destruction of the air rifle.