Police seek car in Masterton jewellery store robbery

Police are appealing for sightings of a car involved in an aggravated burglary in Masterton yesterday (6 October).

A man parked a black Subaru Legacy saloon on Masterton’s Queen St before walking into a jewellery store and smashing cabinets with a hammer on Thursday.

Police are appealing for sightings of the car that was used in the aggravated burglary of the Michael Hill store on Queen St about 4.45pm.

supplied The driver of the car was described as a teenager of average height wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

No one was injured in the incident but the man drove along the footpath of the street after stealing jewellery from the store.

“It was extremely frightening for the store staff and members of the public who witnessed it,” police said.

The man was described as a teenager of average height wearing a light-coloured hoodie. Police said the man’s face was covered.

supplied The police say the man drove the vehicle on the pavement after allegedly stealing jewellery from the store on Queen St, Masterton.

The car was believed to be a black 2010-2012 model Subaru Legacy saloon with black alloy wheels and a distinctive chrome strip around the windows. Registration plates had been removed from the vehicle.

Police were asking for anyone who saw the vehicle or recognised its description to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 221006/8566.

