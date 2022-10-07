Ramraid causes 'thousands of dollars' in damage to West Coast service station

Ramraiders have targeted a Greymouth service station, stealing cash and food after failing to take cigarettes and the till.

Ramraiders have caused “thousands of dollars worth of damage” after driving into a West Coast service station.

A group of offenders targeted the Challenge station on Tainui St, Greymouth, about 12.40am on Friday.

Challenge Greymouth manager Chris Weeney said security footage showed they reversed their vehicle quietly up to the station and sat there for a minute, before they “booted it” through, smashing the door and the side panels.

It was a real “amateur” job, she said, as they tried to access the cigarettes but were unsuccessful.

READ MORE:

* Ram raid on Auckland dairy sees $10k in cigarettes, cash stolen

* Cigarettes the target of two aggravated robberies in Hawke's Bay

* Robbers hit BP at Waikato for third time in months

* Ram raiders smash through gas station wall



They also grabbed the till and “threw it on to the ground”, but again, to no avail, she said.

Weeney said she was “really annoyed” because they stole less than $50 for “thousands of dollars worth of damage”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police have identified the individuals involved in the ramraid and are appealing to the public for information.

According to the footage, she said they looked “very excited” about the $40 they managed to steal, before grabbing a few bags of $2 mixture lollies on their way out.

A police spokesperson said the group of offenders used a stolen vehicle during the ramraid, which was found the same morning abandoned in another part of Greymouth.

Police have identified the individuals involved and are seeking help from the public to locate them.

The spokesperson said such incidents were “extremely concerning” for the community, particularly business owners.

“Officers have been conducting reassurance patrols in the town [on Friday], visiting local businesses. Although we have identified suspects in this case, we still want to hear from anyone who has relevant information and has not yet spoken to us.”

STUFF Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

Weeney said she spent much of Friday cleaning up and sorting a new door and was thankful from all the “awesome” people who offered their support throughout the day.

“I’ve had people calling in and just being here – being really kind.”

She said conversely, while shutting the station intermittently to fix the mess and door, she had dealt with “nasty” and “abusive” people who wanted fuel.

But she said mostly, the community had been rallying to help.

“Thanks everybody for being so kind and patient at this time.”

The Challenge station would be returning to normal operations on Saturday, she said.

Anyone with information on the ramraid can contact Greymouth police on 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting reference number 221007/9464.

The ramraid follows a spate of ramraids sweeping the country. The first six months of the year saw 254 ramraids, compared with 151 recorded by police in the whole of 2019, police data shows.