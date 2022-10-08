Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Dunedin

Police are appealing for information about an incident in Dunedin on Friday night, which saw a man taken to hospital with stab wounds (file photo).

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Dunedin on Friday night.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation on Bath St around 11pm, a spokesperson said.

Officers carried out a scene examination on Friday night.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or who might be able to help identify those involved to come forward so they can piece together what happened.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 and quote event number P052166402.