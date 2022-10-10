Car crash in a shallow ditch near Eketāhuna lands Government $240,000

If you were looking for the least spectacular place for a fugitive drug-runner to come unstuck, a shallow ditch beside a road in the countryside just south of Eketāhuna would be near the top of the list.

The ditch, near the intersection of State Highway 2 and Mangaoranga Rd, a couple of kilometres south of the sleepy Tararua town, became the resting place of a car described as “a silver Volkswagon” on the afternoon of April 20, 2021.

At the wheel was Abd Allah Abd Allah, 21, who a few minutes earlier had sped past police and failed to stop.

Alongside Abd Allah in the crashed car was his then girlfriend, Eleny Zinaw, 22.

When police came across the couple in the crashed car they found $229,360 cash, 725.9 grams of methamphetamine in 10 zip-lock bags, a cash-counting machine and a loaded firearm. Abd Allah said all the cash and drugs belonged to him.

Police found a further $3000 cash on Abd Allah and $1000 cash on Zinaw.

When police searched the car a few days later they found a further $6459.70 in cash.

A search warrant used to extract information from the pair’s cellphones revealed that Abd Allah was involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine and other significant criminal activity involving guns and drugs.

He has pleaded guilty to 16 charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine, and unlawfully possessing a firearm, and will be sentenced next month.

The Commissioner of Police applied for asset forfeiture orders under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 (the Act), over the cash seized.

Abd Allah did not oppose the application, and told police “the money would be better off in the community”.

In a recent decision in the High Court at Wellington, Justice Matthew Palmer said there was ample evidence that the seized cash had been acquired as a result of, or directly or indirectly derived from, significant criminal activity, and granted the forfeiture order.

The cash will go to the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which provides funding for organisations to address organised crime harm and drug-related harm.