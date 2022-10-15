'Profoundly unethical': Duty lawyers paid an extra $120 if clients plead guilty at first court appearance

Duty lawyers at three different district courts are getting paid an extra payment on top of their hourly rate if their clients plead guilty and get sentenced on the same day.

A new policy that allows duty lawyers to be paid more if they get their clients to plead guilty at their first court appearance has raised questions about the ethicality of such an incentive.

The scheme sees duty lawyers being paid an extra $120 per case on top of their usual hourly rate if their client admits guilt and is sentenced at the first opportunity.

The Ministry of Justice says there are no indications the policy is being abused, but a number of lawyers have signalled concerns amongst the legal fraternity.

One defence lawyer said she feared the policy – which she described as “profoundly unethical” – could cause “irreparable damage” to the trust defendants have in the integrity of the advice duty lawyers give them.

“I imagine defendants will be particularly distrusting when they become aware that the lawyer who is giving them advice is being paid extra for advising them to plead guilty and to get sentenced.”

She added it was disingenuous for the ministry to suggest the extra payment would not affect the advice lawyers gave their clients or the independent way they dealt with cases.

“It wouldn’t make any sense to have this additional payment if it wasn’t designed to have some sort of impact on the way matters are dealt with.”

Another questioned why lawyers should be paid more for entering pleas when they are paid an hourly rate to carry out the instructions of their client.

Yet another lawyer said the circumstances of a first court appearances were hardly ideal for a defendant to make a considerate decision on pleas, given they had likely just spent a night in custody and were tired and emotional.

Duty lawyers had limited time to speak to clients before their court appearance due to the large number of cases they needed to deal with, they said.

None of the defence lawyers Stuff spoke to were willing to be named out of fear of jeopardising their working relationship with the ministry.

The revised payment rates have been captured in the ministry’s latest operational policy for duty solicitors – lawyers used in criminal courts to assist defendants who do not have their own lawyer at their first court appearance.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Criminal justice advocate Sir Kim Workman says if a defendant gets told they might get a reduced sentence if they plead guilty at their first appearance, this could influence them to plead guilty simply due to a calculation of risk. (File photo)

The policy is currently only implemented at Criminal Process Improvement Programme (CPIP) pilot sites, starting in Hamilton District Court in December and since being extended to district courts in Christchurch and Hutt Valley.

The CPI programme was designed to reduce the backlog in New Zealand’s criminal courts, and the ministry plans to role the pilot out to more district courts.

According to the policy document, duty lawyers get paid $98 per hour for attending court on weekdays and $120 per hour on weekends or public holidays.

There are also extra payments for “higher duties”, including $70 per case for assisting a defendant to enter pleas, and $120 per case for assisting a defendant to enter pleas and be sentenced on the same day, or getting the charges withdrawn.

While the policy does not stipulate whether the plea should be guilty or not guilty, it is only a guilty plea that can lead to a sentencing.

Incentivising guilty pleas

Criminal justice advocate Sir Kim Workman said addressing the large case loads of the criminal courts was important, but paying lawyers more if they can get people to plead guilty and be sentenced at their first appearance was not the way to do it.

Workman said incentivising guilty pleas risked opening up the door to unethical behaviour.

“One of the reasons for the increase in overrepresentation of Māori and Pasifika people in the criminal justice system is that these defendants are often less articulate, less able to understand the complexities of the system and more open to influence,” said Workman.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The revised duty lawyer service operational policy is currently implemented at CPIP pilot sites, which include the Hamilton District Court. (File photo)

It was thus understandable that a defendant being told they might get a reduced sentence or have a lesser chance of going to prison if they plead guilty could lead to such pleas being entered simply due to a calculation of risk rather than a true admission of guilt, he said.

In August 2017, then Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias warned in a speech given at a Criminal Bar Association conference that care needed to be exercised when encouraging defendants to plead guilty, “because a guilty plea waives the fair trial rights against self-incrimination and to determination of guilt”.

Elias acknowledged that “considerable inducements” exist for defendants to plead guilty, such as discounted sentences, but cautioned that “the common law has traditionally regarded admissions of guilt with suspicion when made under inducements”.

“There is a growing literature and case-law on the risks of inaccuracy in guilty pleas. Pressures for lawyers to cut corners in prosecuting and in defending by reaching deals on pleas raise the risk of such errors.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Dame Sian Elias cautioned in 2017 that admissions of guilt were commonly regarded with suspicion when made under inducements. (File photo)

“Such pressures arise in part from institutional design, such as in fee structure, but they also arise because of the relentless press of cases and remorseless scheduling in the courts in a system that is under-resourced and is transferring costs to prosecutors and defence counsel.”

A recent Court of Appeal decision in which a defendant’s final three convictions, from a starting total of 75, were quashed, highlighted the potential ramifications of defendants not understanding the consequences of a guilty plea.

The defendant, identified only as Mr G, had convictions spanning from 1995 to 2015 for largely low-level offences.

Most were quashed by the High Court last year on the basis his cognitive impairment made him unfit to plead or stand trial at the relevant times. Mr G’s last three convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal for the same reason.

In a 1996 report, a psychiatrist asked about his offending said it did not appear Mr G was able to fully comprehend what was being said, had little comprehension of the court process, and “appeared very confused about the actual meaning of the words ‘guilty’ and ‘not guilty’”.

Commenting on the court judgment in an interview with Newsroom, public defence service lawyer Genevive Vear said duty lawyers had such a limited period of time to speak to people and had to deal with such a volume of cases that it was “very easy” for defendants like Mr G to fall through the gaps as a result.

“It's not an indictment on duty lawyers, that's more a product of the volume of material going through the system.”

Lawyers still required to ‘act ethically’

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar says the ministry has received no indication since the pilot began that duty lawyers had acted inappropriately to access the higher duty payments.

“The [policy] is written with the understanding that lawyers will act ethically, in accordance with their legal obligations and will always act in the best interest of the client, whether it is a guilty or not guilty plea entered,” said Crafar.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Duty lawyers are used in New Zealand’s criminal courts to assist defendants who do not have their own lawyer at their first court appearance. (File photo)

He said duty lawyers were still required to consider a number of factors before determining the appropriate way to progress a case.

“The client must be informed that they can ask for their case to be put off without entering a plea while they apply for legal aid and have a lawyer assigned to their case.

“The duty lawyer must discuss with their client the likely penalty if the case is decided on the day, or put off, based on the charges, the evidence the prosecutor has, and their criminal history.”

Crafar said lawyers were not required to discuss remuneration with their clients.

Asked about the reason for including “higher duties” payments, Crafar said it recognised the additional work and extra responsibility involved with progressing or resolving a defendant’s case.

“The extra work may involve obtaining and reviewing more information from the police, Corrections and a victims’ adviser, as well as interviewing the defendant in order to appropriately advise and represent the defendant,” he said.

“The extra payments are modest amounts for the extra work performed and not an incentive sufficient to entice a lawyer to fast-track a case against the best interests of their client.”

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Law Society confirmed the society had been consulted on the revised duty lawyer policy, but declined to comment any further.