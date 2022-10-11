Sergeant had bad ‘gut feeling’ after prisoner in spit hood didn’t move

Alo Ngata died in 2018 after being tasered and put in a spit hood.

A custody officer and off-duty sergeant became increasingly concerned and had a “gut feeling” after a prisoner, who was left face down in a cell with a spit hood on, did not move.

A coronial inquest is being held into the death of Alo Ngata, who was found unresponsive on the floor of a cell in July 2018. He died at Auckland City Hospital three days later after life support was switched off.

The inquest is being held at Auckland District Court in front of Coroner Matthew Bates.

An earlier report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into Ngata’s death found a string of failures by officers, including leaving the spit hood on Ngata while he was alone in a cell.

READ MORE:

* Minutes passed before custody officers realised Alo Ngata wasn't breathing

* Alo Ngata death: Families ask coroner to release footage of attack after custody death

* Police failed in duty of care to Alo Ngata, who died after being arrested – IPCA

* Tasered father-to-be Alo Ngata's 'very scary, very sad' final days



Ngata, 29, was taken into custody after he he attacked a stranger on a street in Freemans Bay, police said.

Ngata was tasered, pepper sprayed and had a spit hood put on him in a bid to stop him spitting at and biting officers.

On Tuesday, the supervisor, who can be identified only as Constable M, told the inquest Ngata was considered a “hot prisoner” as he was aggressive.

The inquest previously heard from two custody officers who said they asked to remove the spit hood but were told not to. Another officer was asked to constantly monitor Ngata, who was lying in his cell.

“I made a decision to leave the spit hood on, which would give the constables fair amount of time to remove themselves from the cell safely,” Constable M said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Press conference: Police discuss recent death in custody. (First published July 2018)

“I expected Mr Ngata to take the spit hood off himself and get up.”

Her decision to leave the spit hood on was also based on her belief Ngata’s health was not compromised.

“Given that he had been struggling violently, we were having difficulty restraining him. I believed he was capable of getting up off the floor.”

But Ngata never got up.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A spit hood is used by police if a person is spitting at them. (File photo)

Custody officer Michelle Sullivan became increasingly concerned while she was watching CCTV of Ngata’s cell, observing his hands turning blue after he had been left alone.

Sullivan told the inquest she also believed she heard Ngata say: “I can’t breathe.” But due to other officers not hearing it, doubt was cast.

She raised the concern to her supervisor and asked to open the door, however the supervisor said no a couple of times.

“Which was frustrating, because in my head there was urgency and they needed to get in there,” Sullivan said.

Sergeant John Rewiti was off-duty that day, however he had a “gut feeling” something wasn’t right when he noticed Ngata hadn’t moved on the CCTV.

Rewiti told the inquest he had training in positional asphyxia and custody sergeants are expected to be particularly aware of positional asphyxiation due to the duty of care for persons in custody.

A number of officers then entered the cell, removed the spit hood and began CPR before emergency services arrived.

Constable M told the court she had been a police officer for nearly 20 years. Most of her training to do with spit hoods had been academic.

She said she had very little knowledge about the effect a spit hood had on the person who was wearing it.

On Monday, Ngata’s mother Alofa Ngata opened the inquest with karakia, saying it had been a “long four years” to get to this point.