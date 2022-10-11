Police reject finding officer used excessive force on man who suffered punctured lung

Police say the officer used appropriate force when arresting a man in Hastings. The IPCA disagrees. (File photo)

A police officer in Hastings used too much force when arresting a man who suffered a punctured lung and a fractured neck, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

Police have rejected the finding, saying the officer used appropriate force in the circumstances.

The man ran from a stopped car containing a firearm and drugs in Hastings at about 1.45am on January 18, 2021.

A police dog tracked him and three hours later he was found hiding inside a skip bin at a construction site.

During the arrest the man was pepper sprayed twice, and an officer jumped onto his back, pinning him to the ground with his knee. The man held his arms underneath his body, preventing the officer from handcuffing him. The officer punched him several times to get him to release his arms.

There were four other officers present at the time of the arrest.

The man suffered serious injuries including a punctured right lung, fractured ribs, a fractured neck vertebrate and a cut on his scalp.

Police investigated the matter and found that the force used by ‘Officer A’, in both pinning the man to the ground and punching him, was justified.

The man refused to release his arms, so he could be handcuffed. (File photo)

The IPCA investigated and disagreed.

It was found that the man refused repeatedly to obey requests by three police officers to give himself up. He was pepper-sprayed when trying to run away.

When the man lay down on the ground Officer A, described as being ‘of large build’, ran and jumped on his back, breaking the fall with his knee. This was likely to have caused the man’s rib fractures, punctured lung and fractured neck vertebrae.

When the man refused to release his arms from under his body, Officer A punched him to the head. The officer said he feared the man was concealing a weapon.

The IPCA accepted that Officer A believed the man posed a threat and that if he had a weapon it could have had serious consequences, particularly if he was affected by methamphetamine.

But the IPCA didn’t think the officer felt the threat was any more than a “remote possibility”, as there was no evidence the man was armed and he had not threatened anyone.

The IPCA accepted that Officer A acted to defend himself and held a genuine belief that there was a threat and that he had not jumped on the man and punched him purely because he wanted to harm him.

But they found that methods the officer used to arrest the man were “entirely disproportionate to the risk”.

After the man was arrested, an officer applied a water-based aftercare spray to his face. The officer asked the man to open his eyes as it would help, but the man refused.

The man was treated by ambulance staff at the police station, then taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

The IPCA found that officers were justified in using pepper spray on the man, but Officer A had not been justified in jumping on the man, or punching him in the head to overcome his resistance to arrest.

The man was later found guilty on a charge of resisting arrest.

Acting Eastern District commander inspector Andrew Sloan said the man posed a serious threat to officer safety and force was necessary to control the situation.

“When first challenged by Police the offender fled from a vehicle in which a firearm was located and officers were rightly concerned he was carrying a second, concealed weapon,” he said.

He said the man was wanted for a series of serious offences across multiple districts, went to great lengths to evade police and repeatedly failed to comply with officers’ instructions.

“It is always unfortunate when police find themselves in circumstances where they must resort to using force. However, doing so is a tactical decision made after assessing the threat, the exposure to harm, the necessity to act, and the best response considering all those factors,” Sloan said.

He did not say whether Officer A had faced any consequences as a result of the finding.