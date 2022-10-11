Queenstown DJ critically injured man he saw interfering with his equipment

A Queenstown DJ who seriously injured a man for interferring with his musical equipment has been sentenced to 200 hours community service.

Stuart Edwin Raeburn, 38, was charged with injuring the man in such circumstances that if death had been caused he would have been guilty of manslaughter. The incident happened at The World Bar in Queenstown on June 12.

The charge carried a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment. On Tuesday, Raeburn was ordered to pay $5110 in emotional harm damages and sentenced to 200 hours of community service.

Judge Bernadette Farnham told the court Raeburn had shown remorse, and had “come to the court today with clean hands and no prior convictions”.

The incident was a “one push case rather than a one punch case”, which did not result in death but did cause a serious head injury to the victim.

The victim received a fractured skull and bleeding of the brain from the push and fall. He was in critical condition when he was flown to Christchurch Hospital, where he stayed for a week.

Raeburn was performing when the victim entered the World Bar DJ stage about 12.40am on June 12 and touched the musical equipment, briefly turning the music off. This angered the DJ.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The World Bar, in central Queenstown was the scene of the push that caused a man serious injury.

Raeburn, also known as DJ Stubacca, grabbed the victim in the chest with two hands, pushed him against a wall and told him he needed to get off the stage, which was about 33 centimetres above the ground.

He then pushed the man towards the floor. The man fell from the stage and landed on his back on the wooden floor below and hit his head on schist.

Defence lawyer Michael Walker told the court Raeburn has accepted responsibility for his actions, entered an early guilty plea and would pay the reparation up front.

Raeburn, a father of two, told police he was concerned about his equipment being damaged and reacted by confronting the victim. He was sober at the time of the incident, Walker said.

“He has done everything that he can.”