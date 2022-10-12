Alleged musician rapist knew he had STI when he was with complainant

A jury is hearing the video interview with a complainant who says she woke to find a Wellington musician was raping her.

Warning: This story deals with sexual assault, which some readers may find distressing.

A complainant in the rape trial of a Wellington musician found out a month after the alleged attack she had the sexually transmitted disease, chlamydia.

The 25-year-old musician is facing eight charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault after allegations were made over social media in 2020.

It led to several women making formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them, informing what became the Operation Emerald investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His name is suppressed until the end of trial.

READ MORE:

* Musician accused of rape videoed in the bed of a complainant the night after they met

* Women complained to police about a man who got into their bed and raped them after social media posts

* Man appears in court as part of Operation Emerald, remanded on bail

* Wellington musican opts to go to trial on alleged sex charges first revealed on social media



Complainant B’s video statement was played to a Wellington District Court jury on Wednesday.

She said she had been at a flat with the musician and had known him and his friends for a while after they had connected on Instagram.

He offered to let her stay the night and she agreed.

“I told him I was just tired and drunk and I would stay as long as he did not think anything was going to happen.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The jury trial is expected to finish next week.

He led her into a bedroom. There was another man in the bed but they both got in.

She said she did not remember how it happened but at one point he was penetrating her and he had his hand over her mouth.

She considered waking the other man but was unsure if it would make it worse or not.

Once it was finished, she said she waited until he fell asleep, still beside her, got up, dressed and went home.

There was some social media contact between them after and then a month later she told him she had chlamydia.

“I told him, and he said he had already known and hadn’t told me because I wasn’t one of the regulars.”

The trial is expected to finish next week.

Where to get help:

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.