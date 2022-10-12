Police release new video of man wanted after attempted kidnapping of jogger

Police continue to appeal for information following an early morning attempted kidnapping in Christchurch

Police have released new video footage of a man wanted in relation to an early-morning attempted kidnapping of a jogger in Christchurch.

A woman was left shaken after a man tried to drag her away on Kotare St in Fendalton, about 6.20am on October 3.

Police earlier said it was believed the same man approached another woman on Fendalton Rd at 6.55am, near the Clyde Rd intersection.

The man was seen lying down at the corner of Clyde and Creyke roads, which may have been captured by the dashcams of passing motorists. He was last seen heading north on Glandovey Rd about 7am.

Supplied The man is wanted in relation to an attempted kidnapping.

On Wednesday, police released another video of the man taken from CCTV footage.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said the footage was taken on Middleton Rd, near the intersection of Suva St, at 5am that same morning.

“Police are now releasing this footage and urgently requesting information from anyone who can identify the man pictured.

“Witnesses have described the offender as wearing a dark sleeveless vest over a dark t-shirt. The vest features a logo on the right side of the chest and the t-shirt has a large logo on each sleeve.”

NZ POLICE Police have released video footage of an attempted kidnapping in Fendalton, Christchurch.

The man is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium-build, approximately 176 centimetres to 179cm tall, with short black hair and a short beard.

He is believed to be between 25 and 33 years old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest over a dark t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and dark-coloured track pants with white strips along the sides.

His left trouser leg was rolled up to the knee, police earlier said.

Supplied Police want to identify this man after an attempted kidnapping in Christchurch.

“Police acknowledge the concern this will be causing in the community and would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to identify and locate the man responsible.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area.”

Police earlier asked anyone in the areas surrounding Glandovey Rd who saw the man or noticed anything out of the ordinary to contact police.

SUPPLIED The man is wanted by police in relation to an attempted kidnapping on October 3 in Christchurch.

“We are also asking residents who have CCTV covering the footpath and road to please review footage, captured between 6am and 8am on Monday, October 3, and to get in touch with police if they notice anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 105, referencing file number 221003/5623, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.