Man crashes four-wheel-drive after choking on McDonald's fry
A driver crashed his vehicle after choking on a McDonald’s french fry.
Police attended the crash after a northbound four-wheel-drive hit a sign near Willowbank, in Dunedin, on Tuesday afternoon, Constable Nick Turner said.
It appeared the driver had choked on a McDonald’s french fry and passed out, he said.
The driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.
It was a reminder for motorists that food could be a “distraction”, Turner said.