Man crashes four-wheel-drive after choking on McDonald's fry

A Dunedin driver crashed after choking on a McDonald’s french fry.

Police attended the crash after a northbound four-wheel-drive hit a sign near Willowbank, in Dunedin, on Tuesday afternoon, Constable Nick Turner said.

It appeared the driver had choked on a McDonald’s french fry and passed out, he said.

The driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.

It was a reminder for motorists that food could be a “distraction”, Turner said.