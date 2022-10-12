Retired man, 64, admits historical sexual abuse against adolescent girl

Police charged William George Taylor, 64, with a raft of sexual crimes after his victim came forward three decades after she was first abused. (File photo).

A retired pensioner who persistently raped a girl and warned her not to tell anyone has been granted bail despite likely facing a stiff prison term.

William George Taylor, 64, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual violation by rape, two charges of unlawful sexual connection and five charges of indecency at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

All of his charges were purported to be against the same girl aged between 6 and 12 at the time.

The abuse happened between 1989 and the mid-1990s.

Despite facing a likely prison term, Taylor was granted bail until his sentencing in January by Judge Jane Farish due to medical reasons.

According to the summary of facts, Taylor would use the girl being in trouble as an excuse to isolate her and sexually abuse her with no one around.

He would tell her: “Don’t f...king tell anyone ... keep your mouth shut.”

The abuse was persistent, varied and continued for years.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Judge Jane Farish granted Taylor bail on medical grounds until his sentencing in January.

Taylor would direct the victim to touch him inappropriately, perform sexual acts on him, and he would do the same to her, as well as rape her.

The victim would be left feeling shaky, achy and sore, the summary said.

Every aspect of the victim’s life was adversely affected by the sexual and physical trauma she suffered at Taylor’s hands.

She sought treatment as an adult in 2002 and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She often suffered from panic attacks.

She had been “working since then to recover”, the summary said.

Taylor was convicted on all charges and would be sentenced in January – a custodial sentence was likely.

If he was sentenced to a prison term, he would be automatically registered on the Child Sex Offender register.