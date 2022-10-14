Supermarket security guard wears body armour after four stabbing threats

Security guard Luke Tahu receives death threats daily and says beggars harassing people and “young hooligans” have become more of a problem in the Christchurch suburb in the past six months.

Four people have threatened to stab Luke Tahu in the past six months, while one person tried to bite off his finger.

Tahu, 20, receives death threats daily in his job as a security guard at New World Ferry Road​, in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston.

When he started 18 months ago he was there as a “safe presence”. Now he has to wear a body camera, body armour and protective gloves.

Beggars harassing people and “young hooligans” stealing from the shop have become more of a problem in the area in the past six months, Tahu said.

He’s not the only one that has noticed the rise in antisocial behaviour – a public community meeting to address crime in the area will be held on October 31.

The meeting, organised by Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan and other community board members, will have police present and will give residents a chance to share their concerns.

Tahu said he receives the worst of the abuse when he asks people to leave the supermarket premises. He has caught people drinking in the car park, taking drugs in the store bathroom and one person defecating on the property.

“There’s no common decency,” he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tahu says he just wants to keep his community safe.

On four separate occasions people have tried to stab him, he said.

“One male tried to bite my finger off, so now I wear protective gloves.”

Beggars harassing customers walking into the store have always been an issue, but Tahu said it has been worse in recent months.

But it wasn’t just beggars, there was also a rise in “young hooligans with nothing better to do”, he said.

“Someone threatening my life is a daily occurrence. Some say they will come back at night when I finish my shift.

“My partner and brother work at the store too, and it’s scary for them.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Evan Baker and Marcus Thompson are fed up with the petty crime in the area.

The job has turned out to be a lot more hands-on than Tahu thought it would be, but he said he is very invested in his role and wants to keep people safe.

Liquorland store manager Evan Baker said he has always had to deal with beggars outside the store but in recent months harassment towards his customers has “ramped up”.

Baker has been at Liquorland, on Portman St, for 10 years and knows the local beggars and troublemakers by name.

He has put up signs, including a “board of shame” with photos of thieves, he has trespassed people and more recently he has worked with local police encouraging more regular patrols – measures which had seen things improve outside his store in recent weeks.

Baker runs the local community Facebook page Woolston Community United where people have been sharing their experiences of harassment, car break-ins and theft.

He has noticed more posts about harassment from beggars and car break-ins in the area.

“It’s just petty shit that builds up. I’m bloody over it.”

Baker said it affects his business, with people feeling too intimidated by beggars outside to come into the store.

They are not just asking for money, they are demanding money and threatening those who don’t offer any, he said.

“People want to shop, but they shouldn't have to feel unsafe,” he said.

Across the street on Ferry Rd, Physio NZ owner Marcus Thompson is dealing with plant thieves.

SUPPLIED Marcus Thompson has had hundreds of dollars worth of plants stolen from outside his business in Woolston.

People have been stealing plants from the garden surrounding the building.

Thompson installed cameras to try and catch the culprits, but the cameras were stolen too.

He estimates more than $1000 worth of plants and cameras have been stolen in the past few months.

“It’s just frustrating, you spend this money to make the place look nicer.”

Linwood Central Heathcote community board member Jackie Simons said the “highly undesirable behaviour” in Woolston, particularly around the shopping precinct, was making the community feel unsafe.

“It has got to the point where people no longer want to visit the area,” Simons said.

She hopes at the public meeting at the Woolston Community Library they will be able to work with police and the community to put strategies in place to combat the crime.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said the meeting was about hearing what the community had to say.

“Police are not aware of specific crime issues in the area, but we note that there have been complaints relating to rough sleepers and consumption of liquor in public places.”

Appley said Council had been approached regarding the potential for a liquor ban for the area.