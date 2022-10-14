Goal for 1800 extra police missed: 'They aren’t able to attend the jobs'

A goal of 1800 extra police has been strived for since 2017 and was looking close this year.

Police have had to scale back their aspirations of 1800 new officers by the end of this month with an attrition rate that has seen the organisation lose more than 2000 cops.

The 2017 Labour-NZ First coalition set a goal for 1800 extra police by 2020 and it is a goal that has come back to haunt it since. By the following year the goal had been watered down to 1500 sworn officers and 300 unsworn staff.

But an April briefing to Police Minister Poto Williams, released under the Official Information Act (OIA), shows police believed they were on target to hit that goal by October, though attrition could push that to the end of the year.

The next month, Williams publicly said there were 1411 new frontline officers since 2017 and it was on track to 1800 by the end of 2022.

Data supplied in the OIA showed New Zealand was short 583 officers at the end of March.

Central was the distinct area with the biggest shortfall (87), followed by Waikato (54), and Wellington (40).

Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) was the only region to surpass the target with 18 extra officers.

Police confirmed that goal has not been met but they remained on track to hit the target by June 2023.

There had been 3607 recruits since 2017 but attrition of 2023 officers brought the number of extra police down to 1584, police corporate relations deputy chief executive Ruth Currie said.

It comes after a Ministry of Justice survey, released in June, showed 29% of adults experienced crime in the year to November 2021.

This was roughly on par with other years. However, specific crimes such as ramraids and gang-linked gun violence were rising. In April, it was revealed assaults on police had increased each year since 2018.

Currie said the April information was based on attrition rates “at that point on time”, when it was just 3.6%. It was now at “approximately normal levels” of 4.5%, which was low compared to other employers.

“Police still remains on track to deliver the 1800 growth within the funded timeframe.”

In August, police said the attrition rates during Covid were the lowest they had been since World War II but did not give reasons.

National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said police were “crying out” for new officers across New Zealand.

“They aren’t able to attend the jobs that are coming in. They are having to prioritise.”

Attrition rates were likely to increase as borders opened, allowing some officers to travel, while older ones were leaving due to a lack of support and increasing violent crime, Mitchell said.

“They just keep pushing the goalposts.”

Police Minister Chris Hipkins was optimistic the 1800 goal could be reached earlier than June 2023.

“Attrition has now returned to normal levels after a sustained reduction during Covid-19, and we still have record numbers of police coming into service and more frontline cops working in our communities than ever before.”

NZ First leader Winston Peters said it was him who got the 1800 new police deal into the coalition agreement – but that was only for 1800 new recruits, as opposed to 1800 more officers after attrition.

It surpassed that goal, he said.