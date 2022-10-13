Two men allegedly dived to retrieve cocaine welded to ship's hull berthed in Dunedin

Carlos Davide Ferreira-Sampaio, 45, of Portugal, and Matthew Luke Hodder, 31, of Melbourne, Australia, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

Two men who allegedly dived to retrieve cocaine from a ship berthed in Dunedin have appeared in court.

Carlos Davide Ferreira-Sampaio, 45, of Portugal, and Matthew Luke Hodder, 31, of Melbourne, Australia, each face a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

The pair, who are jointly charged with conspiring to import a class A drug, appeared before Judge Dominic Flatley in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

They were arrested after allegedly smuggling cocaine into New Zealand, via a vessel berthed at Port Otago.

It is understood the cocaine had been in a compartment welded onto the hull of a vessel.

The arrests followed an investigation into an international crime syndicate allegedly involved in smuggling drugs into New Zealand.

Ferreira-Sampaio’s lawyer sought a remand without plea for three weeks, while Hodder’s lawyer confirmed he was no longer representing him.

When asked about his new lawyer, Hodder told Judge Flatley ‘’our lawyer is in Melbourne’’, but confirmed a New Zealand appointed lawyer had been arranged.

The pair were remanded in custody to appear again on November 4, with pleas expected.