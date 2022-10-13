Wairarapa arson accused appears in court on eight charges

The woman charged with setting fire to several buildings in rural Greytown earlier this week has appeared in court on Thursday morning facing eight charges.

The most serious charge related to suspected arson of two occupied houses on Wards Line in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 47-year-old Masterton woman Maya Moore appeared in Masterton District Court and was remanded in custody until her next appearance scheduled for October 20.

Police Masterton woman Maya Moore has been charged in relation to the fires at two rural properties on Wards Line.

Her assigned duty lawyer Fionnuala Kelly made a request on behalf of Moore for interim name suppression but Judge Arthur Tomkins said it would be “pointless” as Moore’s name had already been widely publicised in relation to the incidents.

“I’m not going to make an order to suppress her name because I feel that would be pointless,” Judge Tompkins said.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Wards Line in Greytown was the scene of several suspected arsons in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The woman was found by police late on Tuesday night, with neighbours saying she had returned to see her cows in the middle of the night.

Two of the charges noted that the arson was committed in the context of the offender “knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue”.

Three other arson charges related to a sleepout and farm buildings including an implement shed and a hayshed.

There was also a charge of attempted arson on a sleepout at one of the properties.

Another charge related to intentional damage to beehives on one of the two farm properties where all the incidents occurred on Wards Line.

Moore also faced a charge of resisting a police officer related to the arrest at one of the properties.