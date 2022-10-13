Woman says alleged rapist had been someone she thought of as a good friend

A jury in Wellington has heard that one woman had thought her alleged rapist was a good friend.

Warning: This story deals with sexual assault, which some readers may find distressing.

A woman woke to find a man she considered a good friend aggressively having sex with her after a night out drinking.

The woman was giving evidence in the trial of a 25-year-old Wellington man accused of raping several women in a similar manner.

He was outed on social media in 2020 as an alleged attacker leading several women to make formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them.

He has pleaded not guilty to four charges of rape, two of unlawful sexual connection and two of indecent assault. His name is suppressed until the end of trial.

READ MORE:

* Martial arts expert guilty of assaults following Covid-19 spat

* Wellington students protest against rapist's home detention sentence

* More than 1000 protest against sentence for rapist

* Eight years' jail for man who claimed 'sexsomnia' made him rape sleeping woman

* Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne to face third trial on sexual assault allegations



Complainant C said she had been drinking with others, including the man, in central Wellington in 2019. She had opted to go back to a flat she was staying the night at while the others stayed in town.

She said she woke in the early hours of the morning to find him thrusting aggressively into her and holding her down.

She said she suddenly realised who it was, and was shocked as she had thought of him as a friend.

“It made me feel weird and yuck, that one of my friends would do that.”

He then he rolled over and fell asleep, she said.

She told a Wellington District Court jury on Thursday she thought maybe she had consented, although she did not remember doing so.

In the weeks later she felt odd being around him. After seeing a social media post on Instagram accusing him and speaking to a friend, she realised what had happened to her.

She was the second woman to realise she had the sexually transmitted disease chlamydia and believed he gave it to her.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Crown is calling the complainants in the case of a man outed on social media as a sex attacker.

She was one of four women who, the Crown are alleging, would wake to find the man had got into their bed and was raping them before rolling over and falling asleep.

She had considered them quite good friends before the alleged assault, she said.

Complainant B told the man’s lawyer, Val Nisbet, they did not want to have sex with the man and had said so before they went to the bedroom to sleep.

They agreed they had been in the bed with two other men.

“I assumed they would not touch me unless I told them they could. I feel stupid because of assuming that.”

The trial is expected to end next week.

Where to get help:

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.