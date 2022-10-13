Woman arrested after motorcyclist seriously injured in central Dunedin

A woman has been arrested on “driving-related matters” after a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dunedin.

A 27-year-old man on a motorcycle was understood to be stopped at the lights, near the historic railway station, when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at speed about 11pm on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old woman driving a silver sedan allegedly turned the wrong way into the one-way system south from Stuart St, and into the path of the motorcyclist, Constable Nick Turner said.

The driver failed an impairment test and faced a raft of driving-relating charges. She would appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was in a stable condition on Thursday, police said.

Detectives and a police photographer were at the scene on Thursday. The sedan was parked in a cordoned-off area on the railway station lawn.

Diversions, which caused a build-up of traffic around the southbound one-way system, were lifted late on Thursday morning.