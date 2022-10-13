Police zeroing in on 10 possible suspects in unsolved Kirsty Bentley case

Kirsty Bentley went missing while walking her family dog on the afternoon of 31 December 1998. After an extensive search lasting several weeks, her body was found in dense scrub approximately 50 km away. (First published in 2020.)

Police investigating the murder of Ashburton teenager Kirsty Bentley are zeroing in on 10 possible suspects.

Some of the individuals have “interesting links and connections”, says Detective Inspector Greg Murton, the officer in charge of the notorious cold case.

Bentley, 15, left her family's home in South St, Hampstead, with her dog, Abby, about 3pm on New Year's Eve 1998.

The next morning, Abby was found tied to a tree in scrub by the Ashburton River near a track Kirsty was known to walk regularly. Kirsty's underwear was on a bush nearby.

Two cannabis growers, Brendan Wanhalla and John Watts, stumbled upon the teenager’s body about 50km away in a Rakaia Gorge forestry block about two weeks later. She had suffered a single blow to the back of the head.

For many years, under the leadership of Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, the homicide investigation focused on Kirsty’s father, Sid, and her brother, John.

supplied Kirsty Bentley left her family's home in Ashburton with her dog, Abby, about 3pm on New Year's Eve 1998.

However, in July, as police announced a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the teenager's killer, Murton revealed a change of direction.

After reviewing key evidence on the investigation file, he said he was pretty comfortable Sid and John were not involved in the murder.

Instead, it was more likely Kirsty was raped and murdered by a stranger who dragged her from the street while she was out walking her dog.

NZ Police Abby, the Bentley’s family dog, was found tethered to a tree in the bush, near the river track.

“I think [the killer] is someone on the walking route – that would be my most likely scenario ... and there are some good suspects there.”

Since then, Murton has been working his way through about 80 tips related to the case. There were about 10 pieces of information relating to 10 people that were being prioritised for further investigation, he said.

“I’m really happy with the response.”

Murton would not be drawn on any of the links of those who had been nominated. Some were already considered persons of interest to the inquiry, he said.

Supplied Kirsty and her mother, Jill, shared a close relationship.

In July, Murton said he believed Kirsty’s killer was a lone male who either smoked or grew cannabis and was living in Ashburton at the time.

Nearly 450 people have been considered persons of interest in the notorious unsolved homicide. Dozens have never been eliminated.

Stuff previously reported the names of two men who have been questioned by Operation Kirsty investigators.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Detective Inspector Greg Murton is the officer in charge of the investigation into Kirsty’s murder. He is the third detective to lead the inquiry.

One was powerfully built farmworker Barry Hepburn, then 52, now deceased, who lived with his mother on Trevors Rd, not far from the Bentleys, and was known to walk his alsatian dog along the river trail. Hepburn had the mental age of a young teen. He did not show up for work on New Year’s Day and when he was next seen he was uncharacteristically washed and clean-shaven.

Rakaia resident Charlie Smith, who repainted his Ford Falcon car after the disappearance and was said to have boasted of a role in Kirsty’s death, was also looked at closely.

In announcing the $100,000 reward in July, Murton said police would consider immunity from prosecution for any accomplice, who assisted with the inquiry.

The offer would remain in place for six months, he said.

