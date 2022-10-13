New social worker assigned to case of toddler later killed by dad was 'thrown in the deep end'

Leith Allen Hutchison was killed by his father when he was 15 months old.

A social worker assigned to the case of Leith Hutchison, a 15-month-old boy who would later be shaken to death by his father, had only been in the job for a month and says she was “thrown in the deep end”.

The social worker, whose name has been suppressed, gave evidence at a coronial inquest in front of Coroner Louella Dunn in the Greymouth District Court this week.

Leith was killed by his father, Dane Blake, on April 21, 2015. Blake pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017, admitting he shook his son causing a fatal brain injury.

He was jailed for five-and-a-half years, but was released less than two years into his sentence.

The social worker was assigned to Leith’s case in March 2015 after Leith suffered a femur fracture while in the care of his father.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dane Blake pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017, admitting he shook his son causing a fatal brain injury. (File photo)

Blake’s explanation was that Leith was injured when he rolled over while the little boy was lying on his chest and their legs became intertwined. A doctor’s report said Blake’s explanation of how the fracture happened was plausible and it could not be said with any certainty that the injury was non-accidental.

The social worker had meetings with Blake and Kate Hutchison, Leith’s mum, at the time, but told the coronial inquest she did not have enough experience to know what red flags to look out for during these meetings.

Under cross-examination, she acknowledged she did not notice Blake’s version of how Leith’s injury happened was different when she spoke to him at the hospital than the version he had given the day before. She said she did not have the relevant skills at the time to pick up on something like that.

She said in 2015 she did not realise she was too inexperienced to deal with the case.

Supplied Leith with his mother, Kate Hutchison. (File photo)

“You don’t know what you don’t know.”

However, now that she has about seven years’ more experience, she realises she shouldn’t have been put in that position. Ideally, a senior social worker who had dealt with cases of this kind before should have been assigned to the case, she said.

She attended a multi-agency meeting where an interim safety plan was drawn up for Leith, but admits she relied heavily on her supervisor’s guidance. She now believes “there could have been greater discussion” between the different agencies over why Blake was allowed unsupervised access to Leith.

The social worker said at the time she believed Leith’s leg fracture was an accident, but in retrospect she thinks she did not do enough of an assessment before coming to that conclusion.

She agreed at the time there was a lack of understanding around the doctor’s opinion that the injury “wasn’t non-accidental” and greater clarity should have been sought over what exactly that meant.

The inquest continues.