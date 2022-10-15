The mysterious murder of David Robinson, and the fresh lead 24 years on

24 years ago, David Robinson, a drifter and petty criminal, was found dead on a West Coast beach. With few clues about how he died, or why, the investigation petered out. But now, police have what every cold case craves – a new suspect. SAM SHERWOOD and MICHAEL WRIGHT report.

In life, as in death, David Robinson was a mystery. Years before his body washed up on a West Coast beach, a bullet hole between the eyes and the slug lodged in the brain, he was anonymous. Unknowable. An enigma.

His parents knew one thing about him – he was trouble. From not long after the time he was born, in Tokoroa in 1973, he was trouble. Mostly, it was stealing. Harmless stuff, really, but it belied a bigger problem. “We took him to the doctor,” his mother, Joan Robinson, said. “I don't think there was anything we didn't try to get him right… But you know what? He could be so lovable. Absolutely lovable. He was like Jekyll and Hyde.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff David’s mother Joan Robinson, holding a photo of the son she still grieves for.

Young David Robinson inhabited these two extremes. A sensitive kid who would talk and listen to his mum, who also snuck out of the house at night and was an incorrigible thief.

“He was very sly and stealthy,” Joan said. “Remember the old-fashioned doorstops?... He used to take the cap off and hide money that he'd stolen … Who would think to do that?”

At 16, David left school but wouldn’t get a job. Or if he did, he just didn’t show up.

He ended up renting his uncle’s bach at Tairua, in the Coromandel, which came with the prospect of a place on a fishing boat. His parents were hopeful of a fresh start for their wayward son. The outdoors was the one thing he liked. He was a good hunter, like his father, and could survive in the bush with ease.

John and Joan Robinson sent David money and food and visited him several times. But David squandered the job and fell in with a bad crowd in Tairua. There were drugs, a litter of pups he hid from his uncle under the house, and of course – stealing.

SUPPLIED David Robinson was found dead on a West Coast beach on December 28, 1998. He had a bullet hole in his forehead.

Eventually the local cop told David to leave town, even calling his parents to ask if they would take him back. “We said, ‘No’,” Joan Robinson said. “He's 18. He doesn't want to live with us. It isn't going to work.”

The Robinsons never saw their son again. Seven years later, on New Year’s Eve 1998, a detective walked up the driveway of their home in Rotorua. “[He] asked me if we had a son called David John Robinson and then asked his birthdate,” Joan said, “Then he said that his body had been washed up on a beach out of Ross… We couldn’t believe it.

“We didn’t even know where he was.”

Crime scene challenges

Right from the start, the investigation into the death of David Robinson was hard work. When he was found, police didn’t even know who he was, let alone how exactly he had died, or why.

The body was discovered by a 4WD enthusiast driving on Kakapotahi beach, just south of the town of Ross, on December 28, 1998. The remote stretch of coast, just north of a rocky outcrop known as Bold Head, is strewn with driftwood and, after a storm, dead seals. It is accessible only by crossing a lagoon or travelling up several kilometres of sand from the south.

Police used trucks and quad bikes to get to the scene. David’s body had clearly been on the beach for some time (the 4WD enthusiast initially mistook it for another dead seal). He was wearing jeans but was barefoot and bare-chested, identifiable only by the fingerprint of his right index finger and thumb, which led straight to his criminal record.

David had been on the Coast for a couple of years, living rough, travelling by foot at night and generally keeping to himself except for when he needed to steal food. He had last come to the attention of authorities a couple of months earlier, when he was arrested for stealing at Haast. After appearing in court in Greymouth, he skipped bail and disappeared.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff David Robinson’s body was found on Kakapotahi beach, just south of the town of Ross.

There was almost nothing else useful at the scene. The body was on the high-tide line and anything else David might have had with him had long washed away. He had likely been thrown onto Kakapotahi beach by the waves, but again, police couldn’t be sure from where. “Having a crime scene is a prerequisite pretty much for being able to solve a crime of that nature,” former Detective Sergeant Rob Nicholl said, “and we didn't have it.”

Nicholl led the Greymouth CIB in 1998 and was the initial inquiry head. He quickly realised the West Coast lacked the manpower for such a complex investigation and reinforcements were brought in from Nelson. Detective Senior Sergeant Wayne Stringer assumed command. Officers canvassed the area – Nicholl is sure they knocked on every door in Ross – but turned up no meaningful leads. Some of David’s belongings – a shoe, a ground sheet – were found further up Kakapotahi beach, supporting the idea he had been in the water, and search teams found small campsites on the beach. David had likely been staying in the area before he died.

Several suspects were identified and spoken to but with each, police had one of two problems: a strong alibi or nothing to tie them to a murder. One of those suspects, who still lives in the area, told Stuff he was never informed he was a person of interest. He said he had been interviewed by police but had an alibi for the time of the murder.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Robinson had been living rough on the Coast, travelling by foot at night and keeping to himself except to steal food.

Rumours on the Coast often mentioned the man’s name, but he suspected that was because he had a criminal record. "Everyone's got their own right to think, but there's obviously no evidence behind the thought because I wouldn't be probably sitting here. I would've been locked up, wouldn't I? It's a little town. Everyone knows everyone, mate.”

In fact, it was hard to link anyone to David in any capacity. Such was his reclusive nature, police had only a handful of sightings of him in the weeks before his death (David’s distinctive appearance at least helped with confirmations. He was tall – about 6 foot 5 – with a shock of brown hair and a long, aquiline nose).

He wasn’t drawing an unemployment benefit, had no bank account and didn’t appear on any CCTV camera footage. None of the electronics aids investigators usually turn to in order to track a murder victim were available. The usual tips came in, but they all came to nothing.

“We did everything I think we could've done except identify the person responsible,” Nicholl said. “There's probably only one person in the world that knows who did this and he's not speaking.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Detective Sergeant Brent Lyford took over the Robinson case in April 2018.

New leads

Detective Sergeant Brent Lyford took over the Robinson case in 2018. By then, it had sat near-dormant for years. A review of the file, prompted by a Stuff request to see it in 2015, had unearthed “some avenues of inquiry” but nothing came of them. The case featured on TVNZ's Cold Case in 2019, where Lyford discussed two more longstanding suspects who, again, couldn’t be tied to the murder. In July this year, he reviewed the file once more, and found something interesting. He declined to say what it was exactly, only that it was “information that hasn't been explored as well as it could've been”.

This information pointed to a new person. The person was spoken to in the initial inquiry, Lyford said, but until now hadn’t been considered a suspect. The oversight wasn’t due to neglect, he said, rather the fragmented nature of such a long-running case. “We're talking about a file with about 1000 documents…[because] it's just been passed from person to person to person, there's not actually one person that knows that file and all of the intricacies.” Lyford’s team are now digitising the entire file before acting on the new lead. “We will definitely be speaking to [the new suspect] at some stage,” he said.

The reviews have helped hone the police theory about what happened. Lyford is now sure David died on either December 17 or 18, 1998. There were several sightings of him in the Kakapotahi area in the days prior and a loud gunshot was heard in the settlement on the 18th. One resident, who said it was so close to their property that all the birds took flight, described it to investigators as “a hell of a shot”.

This timing would fit with how and when the body was found on the beach. Police believe that after David was shot, he was thrown into a river – probably the Kakapotahi, at the bridge just before it merges with the Waitaha – then washed out to sea, around Bold Head on a northerly flow, and onto the beach. This wouldn’t have taken long, one tide cycle at most, which might explain the relatively low damage on the body from sea lice (known to be particularly harsh in the Tasman Sea). This, in turn, meant David would have been on the beach for just over a week before being discovered, which matched the decomposition of his body.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police believe that after Robinson was shot, he was likely thrown from this bridge into the Kakapotahi River.

Then there were the injuries. David was shot between the eyes with a .22 calibre firearm. While the entry wound had no telltale signs of a shot from point-blank range, it’s unlikely it could have been made from a distance. The pathologist also found a severe fracture in David’s skull. While he couldn’t be sure if it was sustained pre- or post-mortem, it would have been a debilitating injury, not something David could have carried for days or weeks before his death. It was more likely something incurred if his head had hit a rock when he was thrown off a bridge and into a river.

All of that makes sense, but even with supporting evidence, Lyford stresses that it is just a theory. And it doesn’t explain the biggest unknown in the whole case: why would anyone want to kill David Robinson? Here there is much less evidence, but investigators have a couple of plausible motives.

Robinson was an itinerant with a long history of petty crime. He lived hand to mouth on the West Coast, and was known to have broken into homes and baches to steal food. Could he have been surprised mid-burglary by someone with a gun? Possibly, but the execution style of the fatal shot suggests some premeditation. Lyford is also drawn to another theory: that the suspect was involved in the cannabis trade.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff After Robinson’s body was discovered police knocked on every door in Ross, but turned up no meaningful leads.

The cannabis-growing conditions on the West Coast of the South Island are as close to ideal as you will find in New Zealand. Warm and wet, with a low population and thousands of hectares of secluded bush.

Every spring, police note new arrivals in the area, especially those carrying too much potting mix to be “whitebaiting”. Seeds are planted in early spring and plants harvested in late summer, and in between growers fiercely guard their plots.

“If David was caught in a cannabis plot it's not the right time of year for them to be harvesting, so it does put another angle on whether he was stealing seedlings,” Lyford said. “That's still a possibility.”

When David was in custody in Greymouth, he reportedly told his cellmates he planned to head back to Haast when he got out to harvest cannabis. Again, it was too early for harvesting, suggesting some bravado and naïveté on David’s part, but it showed he was interested in the trade, perhaps the sort of person who would stumble onto a plot and get into strife.

But it still required uncommon callousness from someone to kill David as they did. “It's a pretty big step…to shoot someone in the head for stealing cannabis,” Lyford said.

SUPPLIED David Robinson was a sensitive kid who would talk and listen to his Mum intimately who also snuck out of the house at night and was an incorrigible thief.

Today, Kakapotahi beach is more or less as it was in 1998. So is the tiny hamlet of the same name, which sits just south of Bold Head, by the mouth of the Waitaha River, close to where police believe David’s body was likely disposed of. There is a clutch of houses and an area at the end of Beach Rd designated for freedom camping. This was the spot police used to access the beach and drive up to the body scene back in 1998.

Mark and Jill Walsh are the only locals remaining from that time. They enjoy floundering, whitebaiting and fishing – surf casting off the beach. There are more visitors doing the same these days, they say, and fewer people growing weed close by.

In the 90s, if you ventured into the swamps between the end of the road and the river mouth it was easy to find plastic crates among the gorse, nurturing a handful of cannabis plants. “We used to get a lot of cars in the early hours of the morning,” Jill Walsh said, “Particularly on a moonlit night.”

Mark Walsh likes the police body disposal theory. He once lost a dinghy in the Waitaha, and it washed out to sea and around onto Kakapotahi beach about where David was found. And a bridge is the most likely dump spot, he said. It’d be too much work dragging a body to the river’s edge somewhere else and no-one except a local would know where to go.

Neither of the Walshes recall seeing David before he died, but his murder was an enduring conversation topic with their neighbours. Until they all died or moved away, and the case ran cold.

“It’s a real life detective story,” Jill Walsh said, “It's not simple like Midsomer Murders that I watch.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joan Robinson says she doesn’t hate whoever is responsible for her son’s death, but wants to face them in a courtroom.

Begging for his life

Joan Robinson now lives in Hokitika, about a half-hour drive north from where her son’s body was found. She and her husband used to like tramping on a particular track down at Ross. “There's a zigzag walk there that's absolutely beautiful,” Joan said.

“We would go there often to remember David, John and I…There's an old hut there that's been preserved and it's just a beautiful place, very remote. [David] would have loved it there, and we have absolutely no doubt he would have been up there.”

The longer David’s murder has gone unsolved, the more Joan has done that sort of thinking – on behalf of other people. Davey would have come here.

Lately, she has taken to entering the mind of her son’s killer. Or killers. Joan is adamant more than one person was involved. “I am quite certain [they] would have been in relationships,” she said. “Maybe married, had children, maybe even got grandchildren.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joan Robinson says an arrest would mean ‘peace’ for her family.

“When December comes around, [do] any of them ever think back to that time?... To what they took part in that day, or that night, when David was murdered?... Do these people feel love and pride in their children and grandchildren like we still felt for David? Even as a troublesome kid.

“Do they go along to the school sports like we used to? Maybe rugby matches, netball games… And when Christmas and their kids' birthdays come around, do they think about Davey? And us? What we were deprived of?”

John Robinson was diagnosed with dementia nearly a decade ago and moved into care in Christchurch in 2021. When he spoke to Stuff in 2016 and TVNZ in 2019 he was lucid and able to recount some memories of David. But he became inconsolable at any mention of his son, and by the time he entered care he didn’t know who David was.

“It's a beggar,” Joan said, “I always wanted it resolved before John lost his mind.” She never got her wish. On September 3, John died of a heart attack. He was 75.

Michael Wright/Stuff John and Joan Robinson, pictured in 2016. John Robinson died earlier this year.

Joan sometimes still thinks of her son’s demise. She is struck by the fact that, tall as he was, David must have been on his knees for someone to shoot him between the eyes.

“I believe Davey would have been begging for his life,” she said. “[And] I have no doubt at all that [his killer] would have revelled in that. Taken great pleasure in his distress.

“Justice needs to be done. They need to be held accountable for their actions. And I want that for David and for John and for myself. So that's what I'm hoping will come out of this… maybe this time, coming from a mother’s heart and being blunt and completely honest and open about how it is for us and how I have imagined the scenario to be David's final moments on this Earth [will help solve the case].

“That's how his ending was. Kneeling on the ground, begging for his life. And these big brave people shot him… I don't know how they could live with their conscience. I really don't.”

Anyone with information about David Robinons’ death can call police anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call the Greymouth Police Station 0800 555 111 and ask for Brent Lyford.