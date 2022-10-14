'He's a predator': Survivor of sexual abuse by social media influencer speaks

The social media influencer continues to deny his offending against to teenage boys.

Grooming, manipulation, booze and then rape.

Impressed by his following, and his status in Auckland’s society at the time, two young men met a social media influencer.

Little did they know he’d ruin their final teenage years and cause them continued trauma into their 20s.

On Friday, the influencer, who still can’t be named, was sentenced to nine years behind bars. He still maintains his innocence.

READ MORE:

* Social media influencer jailed for raping, sexually violating teens while they slept

* Second young man tells court he woke up being sexually assaulted by social media influencer



One of the survivors spoke to Stuff ahead of the sentencing, saying his whole 20s have been robbed and only now, years later, is he starting to get his life back on track. But the trauma remains.

“I was straight up groomed. He’s a predator and he will do it again.”

The young man was 18 when he met the influencer. They became friends on Snapchat before they met at an event.

“Everywhere I’d go, he’d hype me up. He was rolling around in designer clothing, buying me drinks and not even breaking a sweat. He was well-connected... I was very impressed.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The survivors both attended the sentencing on Friday.

The pair first met at an event and as the night progressed, the teen got “very drunk” and the influencer kissed him.

He didn’t initially think anything of it as he thought they were “two straight guys”.

On another night, the pair went out for dinner before going to a club in the city centre.

At one point the teen wanted to return home, however they ended back at the influencer’s house.

The next thing the survivor remembers is arriving back at the influencer’s house before waking up to his trousers being off and having a sexual act performed on him, he said.

“I felt horrible that I’d done that to myself and put myself in that situation,” he said.

About a month later, the pair were socialising with a group of friends. When they returned to the influencer’s house, the next thing he recalls is waking up to his trousers getting pulled down.

The influencer, was “completely naked”, and again performed sexual acts on the young man “for quite some time”.

“It affects me. I don’t have it often, but I have PTSD. And in my sleep and feel like I’m reliving it. It’s always [the influencer] and it’s always the same actions.”

David White/Stuff Prosecutor Sam Teppett said the influencer’s behaviour was seriously predatory.

The young man gets anxious hanging out with strangers and any situations where he could be compromised.

While his friends and peers are out clubbing and at festivals he can’t because he feels on edge the whole time.

“I feel like my whole 20s have been robbed.

“The trauma is still there,” he said.

The young man saw the influencer a few years ago and “almost had a full on panic attack”.

“I instantly felt hot, sweating and I could hear my heart in my head.”

His life has been put on hold while having to go through two trials and wait for sentencing and is only now starting to recover.

“There’s nothing I could say to him. He’s just a disgusting person.

“I don’t care how long it’s been…I will never forgive him. The damage he’s done to my childhood, my young adult life is f...ed.”

Cybercrime is the second least-reported crime, after sexual assault, according to the Crime and Victims Survey.

At the sentencing on Friday, Justice Rebecca Edwards told the influencer the pair “did not, could not and would not consent to what you did”.

“Your offending included that of the most intrusive kind.”

Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett submitted this was “serious predatorial sexual behaviour” against two victims who were asleep.

Teppett read the second survivor’s victim impact statement, which said it had been an emotionally devastating part of his life that would be with him forever.

“I was denied my right to make a decision against it, I was denied my right to say no and I was denied my right to fight back.

“He took what he wanted for his pleasure and left me to live with my pain.”

In his statement, the survivor said he forgives the influencer, but “hates him with every fibre of his being”.

Where to get help