Car thieves target Hospice Waikato in broad daylight, stealing staff and visitor vehicles

The thieves or their families might need Waikato Hospice one day, says chief executive Craig Tamblyn . He’s pictured with Emsa Green Folau, Jennifer Oakley and Jenny Bullivant, who have had their cars broken into or stolen.

Brazen car thieves have sunk to a new low – the hospice car park.

In Hamilton, one woman’s precious final days with her dying mother were cut short when callous thieves stole her vehicle.

And it’s not an isolated problem. There has been an 11% increase in car thefts in the city from January, and it’s inflicting significant costs, both monetary and emotional, on the community.

Hospice Waikato, which helps children and adults who need end of life care, had two cars stolen out of its car park in the past month and others broken into during the day.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Hospice Waikato carpark, where two cars have been stolen in the past month, and others broken into.

Chief executive Craig Tamblyn thought thieves would have more respect.

“This sort of stuff is crap, and especially for relatives who are visiting. It’s just awful to walk out and find your car has been stolen.”

His staff are busy, dealing with dying patients and supporting family members.

“[Offenders] have to be aware that at some stage they could need this service or their family could use this service.”

Clinical nurse manager for the inpatient unit Jennifer Oakley said the thefts have huge ramifications.

“The visitor whose car was stolen while her mother was in our care couldn’t get back ... to spend a couple of days with her mother because she had no way of getting here.”

The woman lived more than an hour’s drive away, so visiting Hamilton was difficult without her own car.

On Sunday afternoon Jenny Bullivant, a health care assistant with the inpatient unit had her Toyota Aqua broken into between 2pm – 5pm.

“Now I am car-less, so I am reliant on team members to bring me to work and take me home. And it’s financial too because now I have $500 excess for my insurance which I would gladly do without paying for.”

Supplied It takes a group of youths less than a minute to break into a car, hot-wire it and drive off - a crime that is part of a spree among young people in Christchurch.

She said it’s made staff concerned for their safety and worried it could escalate.

“Will it be someone who gets hurt? Because they are brazen, and they get more and more cocky, and take more and more risks.”

Three weeks ago fellow health care assistant Emsa Green Folau had her Toyota Vitz stolen from the car park about 1pm, also on a Sunday.

“I thought someone was playing a joke on me, and then I thought, no, really?”

It was found by her daughter near Hamilton Boys’ High School.

“I am now without a car, and having trouble dealing with insurance makes you stress more.”

The carpark is off Cobham Dr and has cameras but Tamblyn said, frustratingly, they’re now having to spend money on seeking further advice on security measures.

“We are having to get the experts in as to what are our other options around where the cameras should be better positioned. But technically during the day when it’s light [cars] should be absolutely fine.”

He’s also hired security guards to come at night for the staff.

“But you can’t maintain that, it’s a hell of an expense. Hopefully the security expert will come up with some really good safety plans.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said youths and adults are stealing vehicles (file photo)

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said while Covid-19 lockdowns make year-on-year comparisons difficult, police have seen about an 11% increase in car thefts since January in Hamilton.

The vehicles largely targeted are the Toyota Aqua, Nissan Tiida, and Mazda Atenza and Demio which have been high on the list for a number of years.

Smith said anywhere there’s a large congregation of vehicles will always “attract the undesirables”.

And while there’s been an upsurge in youth crime around the country, that includes stolen cars and ramraids, Smith said it can’t all be attributed to youth with adult or older people also involved.

“We also do hear of someone wanting to get home after town, take a car, drive it to wherever and just park it up because they can’t get a taxi, or they don’t want to.”

He understands people's frustration, but discourages anyone intervening if they see a car theft happening.

“Call 111, don’t put yourself in danger. You don’t know what the offenders' motivation is, and we don't want people being injured for someone stealing a car.”

Parking under lights, an alarm, immobiliser and a removable steering wheel lock are all good deterrents.

“I’ve heard recently people who have gone to service stations and ducked in to buy something, and they’ve left the engine running. It’s timeliness, I know, but it makes it so easy for the vehicle to be stolen because the keys are in the ignition, the engine’s running.”

Smith said police recover many stolen cars, but acknowledges there’s always going to be an expense of either insurance excess or repair costs.

“For a lot of people it may be their only form of transport, they need to get to work or take the children to school.”

Insurance Council of New Zealand insurance manager John Lucas said their members have seen a significant increase in car crime this year. In some areas it is up by about a third or more.

He said the vehicles being stolen are slightly older, without good security features such as decent door locks and factory fitted alarms and immobilisers.

“The Mazda Demio remains a firm favourite amongst thieves as does the Toyota Aqua. Auckland appears to have the largest increase in stolen motor vehicle claims.”

Lucas said that premiums are set based on risk.

“The assessment for this will include the type and age of vehicle being insured and factors around its security such as if it has an alarm or immobiliser or not, where it is parked etc, and the claims history of the insured.”