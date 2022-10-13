How one employee stole thousands from her Tegel workmates' social club

A social club made up a group of Tegel employees was fleeced by one of its own, who will be sentenced early next year for the historical offending. (File Photo)

A woman who ripped off her workmates’ social club account was found out when one member tried to withdraw $10,000 for an overseas holiday, but the balance showed less than $5 in the kitty.

Erin Jean Neilson, who will be sentenced in January 11 next year, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by a person in a special relationship in relation to the offending, which began in August 2017 when she worked at Tegel in Bell Block.

Tegel operates a huge chicken processing factory in the New Plymouth suburb, employing 900 of the company’s 2300 workers.

The police summary of facts said it was the staff who worked in the packing room of the chicken factory who were hit by the theft.

They had set up a social club that had operated without incident for 30 years.

The account operated like a savings scheme for members, who paid in regular contributions and could take money out when needed, often around Christmas.

Andy Jackson/Stuff A Taranaki woman will be back in court early next year to face sentencing for a historical charge related to a theft of her former workmates. (File Photo)

After Neilson began her job at Tegel in February 2017, she became a joint signatory on the club account, with another person.

Once in the role, Neilson arranged for the social club’s bank statements to be sent to her work email.

From August 2017, a series of fraudulent transactions were made by Neilson from the account.

She would ask the other signatory to sign a blank withdrawal form, when a club member wanted to take out some cash.

This form would be taken to the bank, but when the money was handed over, Neilson pocketed a portion of it.

She also made bank withdrawals using fake names and transferred money from the social club account to people not connected to the scheme, for “personal business.”

The summary of facts said Neilson left Tegel in September 2018, but remained a signatory on the account.

Three months later, a social club member went to withdraw $10,000, a sum which had been saved over several years, to use for an upcoming overseas holiday.

When the other account signatory went to check the social club bank balance, there was only $4.47 available.

Stuff Social club savings were the target of a former Tegel employee, who will be sentenced in January 2023 on a theft charge. (File image)

Police concluded $42,536 had been taken out of the account by Neilson.

But an analysis of her personal bank transactions found she had used a $23,000 loan to pay out social club members who needed cash because there wasn’t enough money in the legitimate account.

At the time of the offending, Neilson had a drug problem, and debts related to it which she needed to pay.

Neilson appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, following her arrest on a warrant, after she failed to attend a recent court date.

Lawyer Nathan Bourke said the defendant had spent two days in custody after her arrest, and while mental health issues had been previously identified, this did not impact on her ability to plead to charges.

Along with the theft charge, the 41-year-old faces another of receiving, to which she pleaded not guilty. This will be considered again at a case review hearing on November 24.

Bourke said both charges were historical, and there had been no allegations of any new offending by the defendant.

Judge Chris Sygrove requested an updated probation report be completed to canvas home detention ahead of Neilson’s sentencing next year.