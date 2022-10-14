Third woman discovers sexually transmitted disease after attack by Wellington man

A jury is hearing from a fourth rape complainant in the Wellington trial of a man outed on social media.

Warning: This story deals with sexual assault, which some readers may find distressing.

A third woman found out she had a sexually transmitted disease in the weeks following a sexual assault by a Wellington man.

Complainant D told a Wellington District Court jury on Friday that she was tested after she woke to find the man having sex with her.

She had been drinking earlier in the night at a flat before going into town in early 2020. She came home and went to bed with the man she was seeing at the time.

The 25-year-old is facing eight charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault after allegations were made over social media in 2020.

It led to several women making formal complaints to police about similar sexual assaults on them, informing what became a police investigation.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His name is suppressed until the end of trial.

Complainant D said she had gone to bed with a man she had been seeing. She had not wanted to have sex that night.

When she woke the accused was there instead, sexually assaulting her. She was very confused about what was happening and initially thought it was the man she had fallen asleep with.

Kathryn George/Stuff The jury trial is expected to finish next week.

She remembered him pulling her on top of him and looking down and seeing who it was.

”It took me a minute to adjust and realised it was him, I was embarrassed it was [accused] and not [friend]. I felt invaded.”

She described both the rape and then oral sex and pushing him off both times.

During her video interview that was played to the jury she said she was told she should get tested for chlamydia and learned she was positive.

She believed she got it from him.

The trial is expected to finish next week.

Where to get help:

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.