Woman accused of setting fire to rural Greytown houses pleads not guilty

It appeared fires were started at two places at the house at 38 Wards Line belonging to Dave and Sandra Morrison.

The 47-year-old Masterton woman accused of setting fire to two occupied houses and several other buildings last week is pleading not guilty.

Maya Moore was arrested near the scene of the fires in rural Greytown on October 11, around 20 hours after the fires were lit in the early hours of the morning.

She appeared in Masterton District Court via video link on Thursday morning and indicated her pleas through her lawyer and a decision to opt for a jury trial.

Moore was facing eight charges relating to the fire, and another historic charge of burglary relating to an incident in April last year.

Two of the charges noted that the arson was committed in the context of the offender “knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue” and carried a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Three other arson charges related to a sleepout and farm buildings including an implement shed and a hayshed.

Police Maya Moore was charged in relation to the fires at two rural properties on Wards Line.

There was also a charge of attempted arson on a sleepout at one of the properties.

Another charge related to intentional damage to beehives on one of the two farm properties where all the incidents occurred on Wards Line.

Moore also faced a charge of resisting a police officer related to the arrest at one of the properties.

Judge Arthur Tompkins declined a request for name suppression at her first appearance last week noting that her identity had been widely publicised during the police search in the wake of the fires.

Moore was next due to appear in Masterton District Court on December 5 for a case review hearing.