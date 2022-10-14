Members of public stop man trying to steal car at service station

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a car at a North Canterbury service station. (File photo)

Members of the public helped stop a man trying to steal a car at a Rangiora service station in North Canterbury.

A man approached a vehicle at a service station on Lineside Rd about 7.30pm on Wednesday and attempted to drive off, Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper said.

“Members of the public quickly intervened and stopped the offender before he was able to get away in the victim’s vehicle.”

The man fled on foot and was located and arrested a short time later, Cooper said.

Cooper said the quick reactions from local residents helped police arrest the man and prevent any further violence.

“We received good, quick information detailing the direction the offender took off in.

“When we get this information as it’s happening, it allows our staff to respond immediately and have sufficient detail and information for us to make a quick arrest,” Cooper said.

A 25-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday on charges relating to assault and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.