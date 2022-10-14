Woman allegedly broke into home and attacked man with hammer

A 51-year-old woman has appeared in Christchurch District Court charged with unlawfully entering a building with a hammer and causing grievous bodily harm to a male occupant. (File photo).

A woman who allegedly broke into a home and assaulted man with a hammer has appeared in court.

Kelly Marie Moir, 51, appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Friday via audio-visual link charged with unlawfully entering a building with a hammer and causing grievous bodily harm to a male victim.

Moir was remanded in custody until October 31 to enter pleas and apply for bail.

Police were called to an address on Perth St, Richmond, about 6.55pm on Thursday and arrested a woman.

Moir also lives on Perth St in Richmond, according to court documents.

A man at the address had sustained a moderate injury and was taken to hospital.