Police called after man became enraged when Uber Eats order took 40 minutes to arrive

Police were called after an altercation between an Uber Eats customer, angry over late delivery.

A man became enraged when his McDonald’s Uber Eats order took 40 minutes to arrive.

Police were called to a Signal Hill Rd address in Dunedin on Thursday night, Constable Nick Turner said.

A part-time Uber Eats driver had picked up an order from McDonald’s made at 8pm, and delivered it 40 minutes later.

The 40-year-old man who had made the order reportedly swore and became angry over the lateness of the delivery and that the driver did not knock.

READ MORE:

* Uber Eats pays Auckland driver the $500 bonus it had advertised

* Alcohol sales through food-delivery apps concerning, health advocates say

* Drivers nervous as Uber Eats enables businesses to deliver themselves



He went barefoot outside and allegedly kicked the passenger car door, also hitting the window with his hand, Turner said.

No damage was made to the vehicle.

The man, who denied the incident, was warned about his behaviour.

Turner said people needed to be patient.

“Everyone is doing the best they can.”