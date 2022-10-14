Man critically injured after crash in central Dunedin

A man was seriously injured after an early morning crash in central Dunedin. (file photo)

A man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital after an early morning crash in central Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Castle and St Andrew Sts, after reports a car had been t-boned by another vehicle about 12.25am on Friday, Constable Nick Turner said.

The sole occupant of the smaller vehicle, a Holden Barina, was travelling east along St Andrew St, with early indications that he may have run a red light before being struck by the southbound Subaru Forester with four people inside.

Both vehicles came to rest on the footpath, Turner said, with debris visible at the scene on Friday morning near the former Cadbury factory.

A 22-year-old man had critical injuries and was taken by helicopter to Christchurch. The occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

The police serious crash unit was investigating.