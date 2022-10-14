Boys aged 10 and 13 charged with aggravated robbery of Christchurch dairy

Two youths aged 10 and 13 allegedly robbed Harrington Dairy on Riccarton's Peverel St of its cash till on Tuesday evening, setting off a fog cannon in the process.

A 13-year-old male appeared at the Christchurch Youth Court on Friday in front of Judge John Brandts-Giesen charged with aggravated robbery, along with another person.

It is understood the other person charged is a 10-year-old boy.

Stuff understands the two youths ripped out the cash register at Harrington Dairy on Peverel St, Riccarton, about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The store’s fog cannon was activated during the theft, a police spokesperson earlier said.

The two alleged young thieves left in a vehicle and were tracked down by police some days later.

The 13-year-old was remanded in custody at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo Youth Justice Residence in Burnham to appear again on Tuesday.

The duty youth advocate did not seek bail at Friday’s appearance.

Fire crews attended the alleged robbery due to reports of smoke coming from the building.

When crews from Ilam and Spreydon arrived, there was no fire, but a large white smoke plume was coming from the shop.