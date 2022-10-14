Man accused of vehicle stealing spree after driving off in courier van

An Aramex NZ courier van was stolen from outside a butchery in Kuripuni, Masterton on Thursday.

A thief left a trail of damaged property and undelivered parcels after stealing a courier van in Masterton on Thursday.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Auckland man in relation to the theft of an Aramex NZ van full of parcels stolen from Queen Street about 4.20pm.

Following the theft, a police spokesperson said members of the public saw the van being driven “erratically”.

Shortly after 6pm, police were told the van was at the rear of a High St property and police officers found the vehicle crashed into a fence.

The driver had left the scene leaving some of its courier parcels in the van and others were found at other places.

Police were then told about the theft of a Volkswagen Tiguan hatchback from a house nearby, the spokesperson said.

Supplied A thief stole a VW hatchback and drove it through a garage door in Masterton on Thursday.

“The car was driven through a garage door by the offender,” the spokesperson said.

The stolen car was later seen in Eketāhuna, 40kms north of Masterton. Police were told that a quad bike had been stolen from a farm and was being used by a man to try and tow a car out of a ditch on Nireaha Hukanui​ Road.

“Unable to get the car out of the ditch, the man then stole a Toyota Hilux ute from the farmer whose quad bike had been stolen,” the spokesperson said.

Shortly after 1am on Friday, officers who were in the Eketāhuna area making enquiries into this offending noticed a flash of red brake lights from behind a building.

“The officers located a man behind the building, in the stolen ute, and took him into custody.”

The 28-year-old man appeared in Masterton District Court, facing a number of charges relating to Thursday’s incidents. He was also charged in relation to a bail breach.

Mark Little of courier company Aramex NZ said it was working with the customers who have been affected by the loss of parcels.

There were between 40 and 50 parcels in the van at the time of the incident and some had been recovered by police across different places.

“There will be no financial loss to customers, as their shipments are covered by our limited liability policy. Items that are not recovered will need to be sent again,” Little said.

Police encouraged anyone who may have information which could assist – including sightings of the various vehicles involved – to contact Masterton police.