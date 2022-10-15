'It's just tragic': Pub patron killed walking home when car flipped onto footpath

A local resident spotted the silver Toyota Altezza moments after it had struck the storage unit on Main Street in Palmerston North.

A man walking home from a pub has died after a car rolled onto a footpath in Palmerston North late on Friday night.

Around midnight, a car allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Ruahine Street and Main Street where it clipped another vehicle travelling parallel. The silver Toyota Altezza subsequently hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath on Main St, Roslyn, killing the pedestrian.

The car came to rest after striking the roller door of a storage unit on Main Street. Metal bollards behind the door stopped the vehicle from crashing further into the unit.

The man had spent his Friday evening at the Castle 789 pub on Main Street and decided to walk back home as he lived close by. Barely 100 metres from the door of the pub, he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

READ MORE:

* Pedestrian dies in hospital a day after Gisborne crash

* Eight-year-old critically injured after being run over by truck

* Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Scene of late Friday night fatal accident in Main Street, Palmerston North, near the intersection with Ruahine Street.

Castle 789 bar worker Jeremy knew the man well and was serving him at the pub that night.

“He’s was in here having a pretty standard drink, did the decent thing, and left his car behind. He only lives round the corner so he decided he was just going to walk back home. And then that happened.”

“It’s just tragic because he did everything right.”

Jeremy, who did not give his surname, said when he first saw the scene, he knew it was a big one.

RNZ The Detail: Nearly one person a day died on our roads last year. (Video first published in September 2020)

“There were so many cops. Police, fire, ambulance, the lot. Had the street closed for hours.”

Police closed the road for several hours and by the following morning, officers in unmarked cars were attending the scene and talking to local residents and business owners.

The following day, the street was still strewn with debris from the evening prior and the trail of destruction was clear to see. Kerbs had chunks taken out, oil puddles were across the road, and shattered glass littered the pavement.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The man was struck and killed by the vehicle less than 100 metres from the door of the Castle 789 pub where he was enjoying some Friday night drinks.

Drovers Motor Inn co-owner Paul Wright said he didn’t see the impact but said he heard the noise of the impact from his bedroom.

“The boy racers don’t normally come down this way as they’re usually on the other end of town. But I heard them last night making a heap of noise.”

“They just blow through those red lights at speed. It’s extremely dangerous and concerning because we have families staying here with us.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Gashes in the kerb stones along Main Street caused by an out of control vehicle that rolled and killed a pedestrian.

The owner of the building was present at the site assessing the damage. He declined to comment.

An ambulance was called but the male pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.