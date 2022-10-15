Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Palmerston North

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a crashed vehicle in Palmerston North. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a pedestrian died in Palmerston North after being struck by a car.

Around midnight on Friday a vehicle travelling on Main St, Roslyn, clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island and rolled onto the footpath, colliding with a pedestrian.

An ambulance was called but the male pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.