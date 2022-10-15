Man with stab wounds dies in Dunedin following 'serious assault'

A person in Dunedin has died with stab wounds.

A man has died following a report of a stabbing on Miller Road, Dunedin just before 2pm.

The man with stab wounds was initially reported to be in a moderate condition but deteriorated while being transported to Dunedin Hospital and arrived in a critical condition.

Police can now confirm they have subsequently died from their injuries.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in Miller Rd, near the entrance road to Dunedin Airport on the Taieri Plain, just before 2pm.

READ MORE:

* 'It's just tragic': Pub patron killed walking home when car flipped onto footpath

* Australian man, 71, found dead in Victoria's floodwaters

* Off-duty cop who put on uniform to destroy blood sample can now be named



Police are speaking with those involved and working to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident.

At this stage, initial enquiries suggest parties were known to each other, a police spokesperson said.

Police are in the early stages of an investigation and the scene is currently cordoned off while an examination takes place.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P052247485.